Horoscope of the day: see what the stars have in store for all signs this Monday, 17

How about starting the week already thinking about the best way to contemplate the moonlight in good company? Well, in the middle of Monday, heaven presents us with a Full moon very special. The Moon, our natural satellite and which enchants us with its magic by reigning sovereign in the night, will be in the sign in which it feels at home, as it is its ruler: Cancer.

You know what’s even better? That the apex of the Full Moon – that is, the moment when the Moon will be exactly 180° away from the Sun and therefore completely illuminated – will happen before our eyes, at exactly 20:48. For those on the coast, it will be a good time to follow the high tide reaching its maximum, as the Moon approaches the highest point in the sky, around 0:30 am on Tuesday, the 18th.

This dance between Sun, the moon and the tides it has been noticed since time immemorial and in the most different cultures. In addition to the history of Western astronomy and astrology, virtually all peoples – including the Chinese, Arabs, Mayans and indigenous peoples of South and North America – have noticed that the tides are higher on the brightest nights, that is, on the moon. full. And the same also happens on the darkest nights, when we have the New Moon.

both the New Moon like the Full Moon are the ones with the highest tides. The lowest tides, in turn, happen when the Moon is in the waxing and waning phases. This cycle repeats itself every month, practically since the planet Earth started to count on this immense amount of water that we have in the oceans.

Today, we know that this monthly tidal movement is due to the gravitational pull that the Sun and Moon exert on Earth. And it is also becoming clearer for the scientific community that having a moon like ours was fundamental for there to be life on this blue planet that is our home.

The Moon balances the axis of Earth and allows us to have more stable natural cycles, which would have favored the formation of organic material for the emergence of simple life forms that gradually gained complexity.

And the result of that is that, today, we are here, having this incredible opportunity to study the mysteries of life and the universe. And that’s why we need to take good care of this planet, the life that is here and the people in their diversity.

When you remember any myth or story about the magic of the Moon, remember that she is the guardian of the waters, in this great womb that generated us called Earth!

Watch: just after sunset, which happens around 7pm, on the western horizon, the Full Moon will appear fully illuminated, on the eastern horizon, and will keep us company all night, crossing the sky from east to west until dawn on Tuesday. fair, the 18th. Within the Cancer constellation, the queen of the night will be at the same longitude as procyon, the alpha star of Constellation of Canis Minor. Glinting in bluish-white, Procyon can be seen south of the Moon.

Aries: Watch out for mood swings, Aries. Face it all with good humor. Also be closer to the family and solve domestic issues.

Bull: Pay attention to your words, Taurus. You may be communicating in a more emotional tone than usual. Listen more and talk less.

Twins: Focus is key, Gemini. Also focus on the material issues of your life, without appealing to attachment.

Cancer: Use your intuition to your advantage, Cancer. Also take the opportunity to express support and welcome those who deserve it.

Lion: how’s your sleep, leonine? Try to sleep well and pay attention to your dreams, Leo.

Virgin: you’re quite sociable, Virgo, but you need to avoid talking too much. Be with people, but don’t expose yourself too much.

Lb: balance is essential, Libra. Divide your personal life and career well, without exaggerating the energy devoted to each.

Scorpion: the day promises learning, Scorpio. Just avoid being dogmatic or wanting to be right about everything. Know how to dialogue.

Sagittarius: take care of what is yours, also knowing how to share, Sagittarius. Get your finances right and talk about money with partners or partners, as long as you are careful.

Capricorn: be helpful and supportive, Capricorn. It’s time for you to show your sensitivity and ability to compromise.

Aquarium: Don’t forget to plan your schedule, Aquarius. Also know how to work as a team, without taking on more responsibilities than you can handle.

Fish: seduction is on the rise, but beware of possible illusions, Pisces. Be romantic, but without overdoing the neediness.

