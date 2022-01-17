Horta-Osório: between success in restructuring banks and the ravages of the pandemic

António Horta-Osório assumed the non-executive presidency of Credit Suisse in May 2021 and resigned eight months later. The bank issued a statement this Monday thanking Horta-Osório for his work and immediately announcing his successor: Axel P. Lehmann. The short stint at the Swiss bank is yet another chapter, now brief, of a long career in banking for a Portuguese manager who never left the spotlight.

This time there was none burnout (exhaustion), but the Swiss bank opened an investigation and concluded that Horta-Osório had violated the deconfinement. It is not known whether the imposition of a fine imposed by the Swiss authorities on the banker is in the pipeline.

The discomfort inside the bank, after it became known that Horta-Osório had twice violated the Swiss quarantine rules regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the last of which in December, when he traveled to Portugal for a few days after having entered Switzerland, without fulfilling the minimum of 10 days of quarantine. He also missed the period of isolation in July, when he traveled to London to watch the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to Reuters.

Despite having spent less than nine months at the bank as chairman (non-executive chairman), Horta-Osório changed the executive team, designed a strategy for the future, which, according to the group’s statement, will be implemented. And made a global report on the risk analysis of the group.

Credit Suisse’s headquarters in Zurich. Photo: Credit Suisse

The Swiss don’t forgive, a source tells Express, and even having resigned from his position, he may have to pay a fine. If Horta-Osório had not resigned, there would have been a general meeting of Credit Suisse, as it was the shareholders who elected him and it would have been the shareholders who fired him.

Ten years at Lloyds with goals accomplished

With evidence given abroad, the Portuguese banker left Santander Totta to manage the operation that Santander had bought in the United Kingdom in 2006, Abbey National. To date, he was executive chairman of Santander in Portugal. It was Nuno Amado who succeeded him, but Horta-Osório remained as chairman of Santander in Portugal.

He assumed the presidency of Santander UK until 2010, but contrary to what many thought, he did not wait for a higher place in the structure of Santander’s parent company. At this point it was Ana Botín who took over the leadership of the bank in the United Kingdom. Coveted by Lloyd’s Bank, Horta-Osório leaves the Santander group for a new challenge: cleaning up Lloyd’s Bank, intervened by the British state. He was 46 years old and according to Lloyd’s himself, at the time, he took a pay cut compared to what he earned at Santander UK. It will later have been compensated.

The split with the Santander group, where he worked for about 17 years, was to lead the largest British retail bank and one of those in the “top 10” worldwide. He assumed executive leadership in March 2011 and the challenges were many. The British state had taken 41% of the bank to avoid its collapse in the midst of the financial crisis and the Portuguese banker was given the task of returning the bank to the market and recovering the money for the British taxpayers. Horta-Osório managed to do so. And in June 2021, he leaves Lloyd’s Banking Group 10 years after joining, fulfilling what he had been asked to do. In 2017, the institution had already returned to the private sphere. It has had losses since the beginning of the 2008 crisis, and returned to profit in 2015.

It was the bank itself that in a statement revealed that six years after the Portuguese banker took over the bank’s executive leadership, “Lloyd’s has fully returned the 21 billion pounds of taxpayers to the State, plus an additional 900 million pounds”, when Horta-Osório, in July 2020, announced that he would leave the bank in 2021.

The Portuguese manager, born in 1964, had several episodes that marked his time in London. At the end of 2011 he had a breakdown and excessive fatigue forced him to take a break from the daily tasks he had. At that time, he even told the press that “it was like a battery about to run out”.

Chairman at Credit Suisse and recognized by Queen Elizabeth II

In 2021, after leaving Lloyd’s, the challenge came from Switzerland. Not to be an executive but chairman at Credit Suisse, a position that, while not having as much pressure as the executive leadership, allowed him to determine the strategy to follow.

Antonio Horta-Osório. Photo: Credit Suisse

The Portuguese banker was the target of public recognition on His Majesty’s lands. He was decorated by Queen Elizabeth II in June 2021, receiving the nobility title of Knights Bachelor, among other titles for which he was nominated.

It was also in 2021 that he assumed the non-executive presidency of the Portuguese pharmaceutical company Bial, at the invitation of Luís Portela. Among other positions, since 2011 he has been a non-executive director at the Champalimaud Foundation.

Credit Suisse’s non-executive leadership began in May 2021 and ended early in January 2022, mainly because Horta-Osório violated Switzerland’s confinement rules twice during the pandemic.

His curriculum now includes not only training in management from Católica (1987), INSEAD (1991) and Harvard Business School (2003) but also a mix of different professional experiences, always in the financial area, since his two-year stint. from Goldman Sachs (in the early 1990s), to his long career at Santander (from 1993 to 2010), through his successful decade at Lloyds (2011 to 2021) and now his shortest job ever in Zurich .