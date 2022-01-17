How a woman helped save her village from hunger in Madagascar

Catherine Byaruhanga

Loharano’s natural friendliness belies her difficult work to combat the tragedy that is shaking part of the region where she lives in Madagascar.

The prolonged drought in the far south of Madagascar has left 1.3 million people struggling to find food and 28,000 starving. Some people consider this to be the world’s first famine caused by climate change, although there are controversies about it.

But Loharano’s village, Tsimanananda, where she is a community leader, was spared the worst.

The village is a 45-minute drive from Ambovombe, the capital of the Androy region, one of the most affected by the drastic reduction in rainfall in recent years.

The way is difficult. Even a 4×4 vehicle has trouble finding grip on dirt roads.

The view through the dusty windshield reveals a desert-like dune landscape, treeless and exposed to strong winds. It’s hard to imagine anything growing there, but Tsimanananda stands out in the landscape.

Loharano’s smile lights up the space around her. She’s small and kind – not the first person you’d identify as a community leader. But she quickly invites me into her house and makes me feel at ease.

“We suffer a lot from hunger. We plant, but we never manage to harvest”, says she, who is 43 years old, analyzing a previous drought that started in 2013. But with the help of a local entity, Centro Agroecológico do Sul (CTAS, its acronym in French), this time things are very different.

Shortly after my arrival, Loharano was giving a short class in the shade of a tree. Armed with a poster illustrating agricultural techniques, she talks to her neighbors and her husband Mandilimana about drought-resistant agricultural products and soil revitalization methods.

‘We have breakfast, lunch and dinner’

Over the past seven years, CTAS has helped introduce grains such as millet and sorghum, as well as local vegetable varieties, which grow well in sandy conditions and increase soil fertility. Villagers also learned to plant natural windbreaks to help protect production from damage.

“We now have breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Loharano proudly states as she displays her earthen plot, where she and Mandilimana grow an impressive array of produce.

In one corner were rows of millet, then beans, peas, and sweet potatoes. “We eat millet husks with sugar and this is the children’s favorite food. Their bellies are always full of millet,” she says.

CTAS replicated this work in 14 other villages in southern Madagascar, helping around 10,000 households, according to the institution. But the organization is small and cannot serve everyone. Clearly, the needs are huge.

Back in the regional capital, Ambovombe, the sight is reminiscent of a war zone. In a small dusty field, dozens of families erected makeshift tents – a mix of mosquito nets, rice sacks and plastic sheets.

But those 400 or so people fled famine, not conflict. Unlike Loharano, they were unable to grow food and had to sell their farms and animals in order to survive.

Controversies over climate change

But it wasn’t just property that people lost.

Mahosoa, who lives there with one of his wives and 12 children, says that four of his youngest children died at the onset of the drought three years ago. “They starved to death in the village,” he says. “They died one by one, day after day. We didn’t eat for a week. [Não havia] nothing to eat, nothing to drink.”

Mahosoa says that some of her children go out begging in the city so they can buy food or water. According to him, the government’s promises of help have not materialized for them.

The government has distributed food aid in the affected area and announced dozens of long-term infrastructure projects that could transform the region’s prospects. But Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has been criticized for not reacting to the crisis quickly enough as the impact of successive years of drought became more evident.

Some inhabitants credit the situation to the historical marginalization of the region.

“During the war against the French colonialist army, the Antandroys [habitantes da região de Androy] managed to fight against the French colonizers, using guerrilla tactics”, according to university professor Tsimihole Tovondrfale. Therefore, he says that the French were not interested in developing the region.

“They didn’t think about building roads or drilling wells, for example, and this policy has persisted in Madagascar, since independence until now”, says the professor.

Many political analysts blame the government’s slow reaction for the worsening hunger crisis in the south of the island, but Madagascar’s environment minister views the situation very differently.

Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina says the famine has a “climatic origin”. This statement follows the assessment of the United Nations World Food Program, which claims that the crisis is being caused by climate change.

But the recent and influential World Weather Attribution report on the drought in Madagascar, which included the work of Madagascar climate scientist Rondro Barimalala, disputed that claim. The researchers concluded that while recent rains have been reduced and the likelihood of future droughts may be increasing, the changes in rainfall cannot be attributed to human impacts on the climate.

Regardless of the precise cause of the lack of rainfall, there is no doubt that hundreds of thousands of people will experience these impacts in the coming years.

With her work to improve conditions in her village, Loharano is happy that her community was able to avert the disaster that many are now facing. But she resents that many others have not been able to receive help.

“I feel sad for them, as they could starve to death,” she says. “One day a person didn’t have anything and I asked her why. She replied that she hadn’t eaten since the day before. So I told her to take some of my peas and feed them to her children.”