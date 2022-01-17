How a woman helped save her village from hunger in Madagascar

  • Catherine Byaruhanga
  • BBC News Africa Reporter

Loharano and her husband Mandilimana

Credit, Sira Thierij/BBC

photo caption,

Loharano and her husband Mandilimana transformed their way of cultivation

Loharano’s natural friendliness belies her difficult work to combat the tragedy that is shaking part of the region where she lives in Madagascar.

The prolonged drought in the far south of Madagascar has left 1.3 million people struggling to find food and 28,000 starving. Some people consider this to be the world’s first famine caused by climate change, although there are controversies about it.

But Loharano’s village, Tsimanananda, where she is a community leader, was spared the worst.

The village is a 45-minute drive from Ambovombe, the capital of the Androy region, one of the most affected by the drastic reduction in rainfall in recent years.

