How is vaccination in Brazil after one year of the first Brazilian being immunized

Vaccination in Brazil started on January 17, 2021, when Monica Calazans received her first dose of CoronaVac

So far, 68% of the Brazilian population has a complete vaccination schedule.

After one year, country starts vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years

A year ago, the first person was vaccinated against covid-19 on Brazilian soil: Monica Calazans, nurse, black and with comorbidities. She received the CoronaVac on January 17, 2021. In less than a year, she is also on the booster, received on October 6 of last year.

Over the course of a year, 146.6 million Brazilians have already had the complete vaccination schedule, according to the Consortium of press vehicles. The number is equivalent to 68.25% of the Brazilian population. With the first dose, the rate is 75.4%, that is, 162 million.

The state with the most people with a complete vaccination schedule is São Paulo, where 78.65% of the population is immunized. In second place is Piauí, with 75.35% vaccinated. On the other hand, Roraima and Amapá are the places with the lowest percentages of vaccinated, with only 38% of their populations with two doses. Also with less than half of the immunized population is Acre, with 47% immunized with two doses.

Brazil is also applying the booster dose. In total, 308 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been given in the country, according to the Consortium of press vehicles.

Currently, Brazil uses four immunizers to vaccinate the population:

pfizer

CoronaVac

astraZeneca

Janssen

vaccination of children

In an official event, the first children were vaccinated in Brazil in SP on January 14 (Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Starting this Monday (17), several Brazilian states begin to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years.. Until then, young people from the age of 12 were being immunized. To vaccinate children, the use of Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer is authorized, equivalent to one third of the dose used for adults.

Brazil has about 20 million children in this age group and, so far, the agreement made between the Ministry of Health and Pfizer provides for the arrival of 20 million doses by March, half of the necessary contingent. To date, the country has received about 2.5 million pediatric vaccines.

In order to vaccinate children more quickly, the country expects the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to release the use of CoronaVac for children from 3 years old.

The first child vaccinated in Brazil was Davi Xavante, 8 years old, indigenous and resident of Piracicaba. He received the first dose of Pfizer on Friday afternoon (14), at Hospital das Clínicas. The governor, João Doria (PSDB), followed the moment. He was vaccinated by Jéssica Pires de Camargo, the same nurse who administered the vaccine to Monica Calazans a year ago.

Born in Mato Grosso, Davi has been living in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, for a year. He moved to São Paulo to undergo treatment at the Instituto da Criança at Hospital das Clínicas. He is the first child between 5 and 11 years old to receive the vaccine in the country. Other children were vaccinated at the event, with disabilities, with comorbidities and also quilombolas.

The application of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years will have an interval of 8 weeks between doses.

Child vaccination support

Datafolha research released this Sunday night (16) reveals that 79% of Brazilians support childhood vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old. This Monday (17), most states in the country begin to immunize young people.

The survey was carried out by telephone between January 12 and 13, with 2,023 people aged 16 or over, in all regions and states of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Attacking vaccination daily, Bolsonaro is seen as an obstacle for most Brazilians. According to the survey, 58% believe that the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) hinders rather than helps when it comes to vaccinating children.

new wave of cases

The omicron variant, with a high potential for contagion, causes a new wave of cases of covid-19 in Brazil. Last Sunday (16), the country recorded 31,629 new cases of covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The seven-day moving average came in at 69,235, the highest since June 27 last year.