How much does it cost to have a dog? Check the main expenses

It is undeniable that a dog is capable of bringing joy and good energy to the home. Just like humans, dogs also need care so that they are always healthy.

Therefore, it is based on this responsibility that many people believe that having a pet is so expensive. But is this really true? In this article, we will show you how much does it cost to have a dog.

How much does it cost to keep a dog?

Dogs need numerous care, such as food, baths, vaccines, veterinary appointments, among other items. Normally, the monthly amount to keep a dog varies between R$ 260.00 and R$ 420.00, depending on the size of the animal. Check out the main expenses separately below.

The amount you will spend on food depends on the size of your dog. If the dog is small, the cost is around R$ 30.00 per month. In the case of medium-sized animals, the expense increases to R$ 65.00, while the average value to feed large dogs is R$ 150.00 per month.

However, these values ​​also vary according to the type of food that will be offered, whether common, premium or super premium. The latter is the most recommended as it offers the best nutritional value and benefits.

Bathing is also an essential part of animal health. If you want to take your pet to bathe in pet stores, the cost can be around R$30.00 to R$60.00, depending on the size of the dog.

In a similar way to humans, dogs also need vaccines to protect themselves against disease. The average annual expenditure on dog vaccines is R$ 165.00.

It is recommended that your puppy visit the vet at least once a year to be evaluated by the specialist. The cost in this case may vary from one professional to another, being on average R$ 100.00 per consultation. The ideal thing is that you give preference to the veterinarian you trust.

Your four-legged friend will also need other items on a daily basis, such as a collar, flea and tick medication, dewormers and toys. If sick, the pet may still need treatment with specific medicines.

In addition, there are other less frequent expenses, such as the need to leave the animal at hotels or day care centers when you travel.