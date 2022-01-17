How to see the PIS balance? What is the number to consult the PIS? How do I know if I’m entitled? Ask questions about the salary bonus

About 22 million Brazilians receive this year the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

You payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance start in February, second benefit calendar.

The PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar is divided. PIS starts to be paid on February 8th, and Pasep, on the 15th.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amount, a date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

What is the number to consult the PIS?

The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

How to see the PIS balance?

In the above service channels, it will also be possible to check the PIS balance. Remembering that both the GOV.BR portal and the Alô Trabados center, telephone 158, only start to be valid on January 22nd.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

How to see the balance of Pasep?

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).