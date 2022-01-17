Hugo Novaes wins dispute at Domingão do Huck and kisses singer Anitta on stage

Anitta chose a “new crush” during “Domingão com Huck” aired today by TV Globo. After evaluating three candidates, the 28-year-old singer chose Hugo Novaes, known as Poet, from Alagoas and kissed the boy on stage.

“We can go somewhere. Where do you live?”, asked the artist. “I’m from Maceió, but I’m here in Rio de Janeiro”, replied Hugo. “So let’s enjoy that you’re in town, right?”, joked Anitta afterwards. “My God, this friend of mine is very crazy”, joked presenter Luciano Huck when he saw the scene. After the kiss, he sat down and asked for applause for the singer. “You get used to it because there are many shows and you have to accompany me”, highlighted the singer before performing at the attraction.

Hugo won the dispute against Bruno and Matheus. The program promoted conversations between the trio with the singer, commented on the families and even showed the astral map of the boys to help Anitta in the decision. In the conversation with the boys, Anitta highlighted that she doesn’t like jealous men. “They’re saying they’re not jealous, but then I’m going to call for a birthday and invite 50 ex’s. Then I’m going to want to get married and there will be at least 100 ex-boyfriends at our wedding”, he reinforced.

The candidates were chosen by Juliette, Pocah and Giovanna Lancellotti. During the attraction, Anitta confessed that the trio has already caught or is dating their ex-boyfriends. See how was the kiss between the singer and the Alagoan: