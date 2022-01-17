Husband releases Tiago Abravanel to kiss at BBB22 but emphasizes: ‘No duvet’

Fernando Poli, husband of Tiago Abravanel, stated that the actor can kiss on the mouth during his participation in the Big Brother Brazil 2022, which premieres this Monday (17). The revelation was made by Ligia Abravanel, older sister of the grandson of Silvio Santos.

In an interview with Muka’s Space, on twitter, ligia revealed that Fernando released a seal, but asked that Tiago didn’t go to the duvet with another confinement brother. “Fê released the seal, but without the duvet. But I think that there is no one inside there who is his type, but the peck is allowed. It cannot go beyond that,” said the sister.

Second ligia, Tiago intends to take advantage of the program’s engagement to talk about fatphobia and LGBTQIA+ agendas. According to his sister, one of the artist’s biggest dreams is to win a resistance test to break prejudices. “He knows people will doubt him because he’s fat,” he said.

According ligia, the biggest concern of the brother during his participation in the BBB and the mother, Cíntia Abravanel. “She is very attached to him. She is angry! THE Tiago she even asked if we couldn’t put her on a ship without internet for 4 months”, he reported.

