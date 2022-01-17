‘I get more tired on the stairs’: understand the difference between cardio machines – 01/16/2022

In one day, your trainer tells you to finish your workout with 40 minutes on the treadmill. In the other, he asks to do 10 minutes of stairs and, in another, 30 minutes of transport, and also, about 20 by bike. You may not have noticed, but your trainer wants to test all your limits.

But each of these cardio machines performs a specific type of movement, and each set of movements will put a different load on your body. Therefore, you may find that doing stairs is much more difficult than running, or you may find transport (elliptical) easier than a bike.

Your trainer knows the difference, as well as your training routine and goals, which is why he sets up a specific training plan so you end up doing so much time on a machine on a given day.

To facilitate your understanding of the differences, I have separated some tips and important points about each of the main devices found in gyms. This will also make it easier to choose which one fits best in your routine if you don’t have the help of a professional yet. Check out:

Running machine

The treadmill is the most traditional, used for any type of objective, audience or situation. It makes the gait of walking or running have the impact absorbed, so it is safer than exercising on the street.

Image: iStock

Its biomechanics promote freedom of movement for all your joints and limbs, it’s the natural gait of your walking and running that’s happening there, but in a way that you can control the speed and incline. So the activity only becomes intense when you adjust these variables.

As our body is already able to do this gait since we learn to walk, the treadmill ends up being the type of exercise that is easier to perform, and it also becomes the most practical option when we want the individual to develop cardiorespiratory capacity, resistance, speed .

It has a unique type of specificity in the athlete, which is running, as well as biking and rowing, as athletes in this modality train their skills and intensify their capabilities through these devices.

rowing

As with the treadmill, the rowing device also has a specificity for the rowing athlete, who can train skill and strength for competitions. Other than that, the device has been gaining more and more space in gyms due to its high complexity and muscular demand in several limbs, thus being a high-intensity aerobic exercise.

Image: iStock

It gained a lot of visibility with the arrival of Crossfit in Brazil many years ago, but it has even been used in muscle recovery plans after injury.

The device promotes high cardiorespiratory demand, limb strength (specifically arms, shoulders, dorsal and lumbar) and also abdominal strength, which makes many people find it quite difficult to perform, which also requires synchronization between arms and legs.

Rowing ends up being a high-intensity exercise, practiced for less time, and is usually indicated at the end of functional training or bodybuilding, and can also be used as a strategy for weight loss and intra-workout weight loss programs, in circuits and bi-set with other exercises.

Ladder

Elected as the ‘worst’ among my students, the ladder promotes a high energy expenditure by the mechanics of the movement, which is ‘pushing up’. Even if the ladder is ergometric (simulator), your lower limbs are always pushing your body up, and this happens with all the muscles involved in gait, from your abdomen and lumbar, to the plantar fascia.

Image: andresr/Istock

Another characteristic is that, as the lower limbs are demanded so intensely, in a predominantly aerobic exercise, your heart and lungs need to keep the blood flow more intensified in the lower part of your body.

This demand overloads your metabolism and makes the time you spend exercising less, or even if it’s the same 40 minutes of walking on the treadmill, it ends up being much more intense and difficult than others.

For individuals with heart disease, it is good to remember that this load on the heart occurs, so do not perform without monitoring, and train your fitness and endurance on other devices before starting your routine on the stairs.

Transport (elliptical)

This device has many advantages, not only because of its ergonomics, but because of the possibility of movement variations, which can come from the auxiliary movement between arms and legs as in a ski, or separately in the lower limbs.

Image: iStock

Another possibility is in the range of motion, which can be lighter like sliding your legs, or else with greater amplitude imitating a mountain climb, and making your leg and gluteal muscles have to exert strength to push your body up. .

This device is excellent for weight loss programs, and also for those who are in hypertrophy and want to perform aerobic exercise with a high demand on limb strength.

You can adjust the intensity by putting more speed and less load, or more load and amplitude and less speed. It is also advantageous for those who practice sports such as climbing, mountain bike and ski.

Bike (spinning or stationary)

It also enters the list of devices that are advantageous for athletes, after all, those who practice cycling or mountain bike You will need to train your exercise bike skills at some point in your training plan.

Image: iStock

Just because we’re sitting doesn’t make it easier. Yes, it is very safe and is usually the most suitable for training in the elderly, rehabilitation, post-op, but it also has a high cardiorespiratory demand depending on the training you will perform on top of it.

With the bike, you can carry out a strength training plan, sprint (which can be a weight loss strategy within HIIT), resistance (working with mileage and time) and greater energy expenditure.

For it to be efficient, the ideal thing is that you ask the trainer for help to properly adjust your posture with the pedal and the bike seat.

important message

Seek guidance from the trainer. The physical education professional is the only one able to prescribe exercises and training plans — whatever your ultimate goal, lose weight, hypertrophy, define, rehabilitate.

aerobic exercise and cardiorespiratory are very important because they play a fundamental role in the health of your heart, lungs and metabolism as a whole. Don’t forget to always stretch and warm up your body before activities.