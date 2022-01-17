‘I want to kick her ass’

Latino and Anitta (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Latino revealed great grief for Anitta in an interview with the podcast



bulldog show,



on Youtube. He said he felt the urge to “beat his ass” to his professional partner.

The singer said he was mistreated by the funkeira in a conversation he had with North American producers.

“J, a figure that has let me down a lot. It hurts a lot. I helped her back there, I had a really big lobby party and I brought all the guys from record labels, major contractors and entrepreneurs on my birthday and I do this party and I know how to do it well. it,” he said.

“I had my moment of realization when they offered her to go to my birthday and I took these businessmen to her and said, ‘You’re going to see a girl, that’s the new Kelly Key,” he continued.

The 48-year-old singer highlighted: “Years passed, Nego (from Borel) called me to Anitta’s house, then I went, 3 o’clock in the morning, cachaado. There was a conversation there, I started talking to some producers, the guy liked When Anitta arrives and the guy asks ‘Who is this guy? I liked this guy’, she said ‘He’s ‘old school’, my mother used to be a big fan of him, he was already very famous and now t kinda broke wanting to get close to me'”.

Latino was perplexed by what Anitta had said. “And she said that in a very convincing way, you know? When you convince a person what you’re talking about.”

At the time, the singer left and began to cry with rage, in the car. “I went back, called the guy and asked what Anitta had said about me. And he said she said I was very successful and wanted to get closer to her to do a feat. I didn’t do anything, I went there to enjoy it because the Nego took me. Zero interest”.

She never apologized, I swallowed hard and left. I was thinking about life. I have nothing against the artist, I think she’s cool, there’s an audience for that. But the human being is something else. There was a very big deviation of character in that aspect. I was very hurt and left Latin

“When she said I was old school, I thought I was old. I felt bad, she managed to make me feel bad, she let me down. I came home, I was crying and I thought: ‘I was so ungrateful that I wanted to go and smash it. She won’t be beating. But I’m not an aggressive guy and that would never be my attitude. I’d rather leave than get there and lose the line”.