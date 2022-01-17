Ibovespa futures is low, on a day of low liquidity due to a holiday in the US

The Ibovespa futures fell this Monday (17), down 0.40% at 9:13 am (Brasília time), reaching 107,530 points. The index operates detached from the main international exchanges on a day marked by low liquidity, with American exchanges closed due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

In Asia and Europe, the indexes had a slight positive trend, driven by the release of data from China, with the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Asian giant growing 1.6% in the last quarter, compared to a consensus of 1.1%, and 8.1% in 2021.

“Economic data from China were mixed: industrial production increased, but retail sales were below expectations”, comments XP Investimentos, in its report. morning call. In addition, there are those who also highlight that the GDP, despite having advanced, brought a trend of deceleration.

With uncertainty, news that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the country’s central bank) cut interest rates for medium-term loans from 2.95% to 2.85% and that it injected US$31 billion in its financial system, seeking to avoid an economic slowdown, helped slightly boost the indices.

The ore, despite the stimulus to the Chinese economy, closed down 1.84%, going to US$ 125.65, in Qingdao, and 2.35%, US$ 111.06, in Dalian. Retreating “The market reacts badly to more uncertainties arising from the country’s real estate market”, explains XP. The attempt to control pollution due to the Winter Olympics also brings uncertainties to the steel production of the Asian giant.

Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.74% and Mainland China’s Shanghai index rose 0.58%. HSI, from Hong Kong, and Kospi, from South Korea, however, retreated, closing down 0.68% and 1.09%, respectively.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX operates around 9am, advancing 0.34%. The UK’s FTSE is up 0.61% and France’s CAC 40 is up 0.73%. The Eurozone-wide STOXX 600 is up 0.52%.

Still on the Old Continent, investors continue to monitor the pressure for the resignation of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, due to his presence at parties held in the most tense period of the lockdown against covid-19, in May 2020. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia also remain on the radar.

In Brazil, IBC-Br comes in line with consensus

In the domestic market, investors reflect the publication of the IBC-Br by the Central Bank. Considered “the previous GDP”, the index increased 0.69% in November, compared to a consensus of 0.65%.

In addition, the release of the Focus Bulletin is also discussed, despite having brought few changes compared to the last week: the projection for the 2022 IPCA went from 5.03% to 5.09 and for the GDP of 0.28 % to 0.29%.

Finally, there is also the impact of the IGP-10, published by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), which increased 1.79% in January, compared to a consensus of 1.60%.

The yield curve, therefore, rises en bloc. Yields on the DI interest contract due in January 2023 are up three basis points to 11.98%. The one due in January 2025 rose four points to 11.30%. The for January 2029 advances five basis points to 11.30%.

The commercial dollar is up 0.12%, at R$5.519 in purchases and R$5.520 in sales.

