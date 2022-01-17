Ibovespa has a slight decline this morning; Cielo shares skyrocket By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade is down 0.26% to 106,655 points at 10:26 am. Rede D’Or (SA:), Banco Pan (SA:) and Localiza (SA:) lead the declines this morning, while Cielo (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and Copel (SA:) are the positive highlights of the index.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Valley (SA:) – after the period of intense rains that hit the region earlier this year. Shares fell 0.56% to R$84.22.

Braskem (SA:) – Braskem sent the body responsible for the US capital markets (SEC) a request for a share offering in which Petrobras (SA:) and Novonor will sell their stakes in the company. The shares fell 1.80%, to R$ 51.22.

Eztec (SA:) – A , advance over the immediately previous period and in comparison with the last three months of 2020. Assets soar 2.36%, at R$ 19.05.

Aliansce (SA:) Sonae and BR Malls (SA:) – Mall operator Aliansce Sonae said on Monday it will continue to seek a merger with BR Malls, even after the rival turned down its offer last week. The company said it is determined to show the merits of the potential business combination to the board of directors and shareholders of BR Malls, as it sees the transaction as a “unique opportunity to generate value for the shareholders of both companies”. Aliansce shares fell 0.45%, while BR Malls’ shares rose 0.60%, at R$8.45.

JBS (SA:) – JBS reported that Gilberto Xandó resigned as director last Friday and assumed the presidency of JBS Brasil. In replacement of Xandó, the company’s board of directors elected, in a meeting last week, Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo as an independent member. Assets rose 0.32% to R$37.51.

Petrobras – Petrobras’ Beach Monitoring Project (PMP) invested BRL 120 million last year to monitor 94 species. More than 23,000 weakened or dead animals were rescued on the beaches of the Brazilian coast. The project covers more than 3 thousand kilometers of the Brazilian coast in 10 states and is considered the largest beach monitoring project in the world. The shares advanced 0.10%, at R$ 31.48.

Usiminas (SA:) – Usiminas announced that it is gradually resuming operations in Minas Gerais, after the stoppage last week caused by rains in the state. Shares fell 1.03% to R$16.28.

United (SA:) – Unidas intends to invest BRL 370 million in the purchase of 2,000 electric cars, 400 of which would be hybrid models, to assist in its goal of being carbon zero by 2028, according to the Estado de S. Paulo. The shares fell 2.19%, to R$ 22.38.

Sky – Retail sales grew 3% in December, discounting inflation, according to Cielo. In nominal terms, which reflect the sales revenue observed by the retailer, the Cielo Expanded Retail Index (ICVA) recorded a rise of 14.6%. Assets soar 5.45% at R$2.13.

Sanepar (SA:) – Sanepar’s Board of Directors approved the 12th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in up to three series of the Company, in the total amount of R$600 million. Shares rose 2.38% to R$18.05.