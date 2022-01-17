“If he leaves, P. Sousa wants immediate replacement”; Michael is not the only one and Arabs want to buy Flamengo holder

Flamengo is very close to confirming the sale of the striker Michael for Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. The deal has advanced in the last few hours and the Arabs are just waiting for an “ok” from the Flemish leadership to close the deal. The “little robot” lived the best phase of his career at Mais Querido last season and, therefore, drew attention in the market.

Another one that has been attracting interest from clubs abroad is the midfielder William Arão. According to the journalist Julio Miguel Neto , The Al Taawon, also from Saudi Arabia, remains interested in the player and must formalize a new proposal, with values ​​above the last offer, to try to hire the shirt number 5 from CRF.

The first investment by the Arabs was approximately 5 million euros (BRL 31.8 million at the current price). The flamengo director refused right away. It is speculated that the new offer will reach around R$ 38 million. Arão is considered very important within Flamengo, who will only negotiate if the project is good for all parties involved in the business.

Paulo Sousa doesn’t want to lose any important athlete and, if that happens, he’d like to have a spare part that fits.. That’s why Marcos Braz knows the responsibility of assembling the cast. Until the second proposal arrives, the midfielder continues training normally at Ninho do Urubu.

Aaron has a contract with Rubro-Negro until December 2023 and he has been wearing the Mengão shirt since the beginning of 2016. Despite the ups and downs at the beginning of his time at Mais Querido, the midfielder is one of the main idols of the current group of players.