IGP-10 surprises expectations and reaches 1.79% in January By Investing.com

Investing.com – The index rose 1.79% in January, well above the -0.5% drop expected by the market. The result is also higher than the -0.14% reported in December.

With this result, the index accumulates a high of 17.82% in 12 months.

The IGP10- is composed of the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), Consumer Price Index (IPC) and the National Construction Cost Index (INCC).

This month, the IPA increased 2.27%, while the CPI and INCC rose 0.40% and 0.50%, respectively.

“The accelerations observed in the prices of (from -19.28% to 24.56%) and of (from -3.41% to 2.92%), items with greater weight in the producer index, guided the advance of the rate of the IPA, the index with the greatest influence on the IGP-10. Consumer and civil construction inflation, on the other hand, decelerated due to the drop in the price of gasoline (from 5.50% to -1.51%) and of steel rebar and wire (from -0.40% to -1, 61%), in that order”, says André Braz, Price Index Coordinator.

