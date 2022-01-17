In ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, Tonico gains an ally for revenge against Pedro; know who

In the next chapters of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will have plenty of reasons to celebrate. The crook will find a valuable ally to carry out his revenge against D. Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). The information is from Patricia Kogut, from O Globo.

Everything will start after the villain catches the two together in the emperor’s office, his “distrust” will beep and he will be sure that there is something more between them. Decided to find out the whole truth, the politician will approach Dominique (Guilherme Cabral), who will already know about his mother’s case.

To get closer to the boy, Tonico will purposely drop a glass of juice on him. The villain will apologize and buy the young man a new drink. The two will talk and when saying goodbye the politician will say: “Congratulations! I really enjoyed meeting you, okay? Too bad we can’t be friends…”

“Well, why not?” he will ask. “Your mother’s saint doesn’t cross mine, you know? She doesn’t like me. I wouldn’t let it”, says the rascal. “I am no longer a child, deputy! And want to hear a secret? The fact that she doesn’t like you is one more reason why I want to be your friend!”, Dominique counters.

Soon after, the politician will say that the secret will be well kept by him and the two can be friends in secrecy. After the young man leaves the place, Tonico will celebrate the success of his plan. “Go fly, brat, fly at will, you’re already here!”, he concludes.

