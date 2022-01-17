In one year of vaccination, almost 70% of Brazilians have already taken 2 doses

One year after starting vaccination against covid-19, Brazil is approaching the level of 70% of the population with the two doses, while 15% have already received the booster dose and about 75% have received at least the first dose, according to data from the Monitora Covid-19 panel, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The campaign coordinated by the National Immunization Program (PNI) had already reached 68% of Brazilians with the two doses until last Friday (14) and is now taking the first steps to protect children from 5 to 11 years old.

Vaccination against the disease had its first dose administered on January 17, 2021, at nurse Mônica Calazans, in São Paulo. The health professional received the CoronaVac vaccine, produced at the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese company Sinovac. Since then, three out of four Brazilians have received at least the first application of one of the four immunizers acquired by the PNI: AstraZeneca, CoronaVac, Janssen and Pfizer.

Researchers from Fiocruz and the Brazilian Society of Immunizations interviewed by the Brazil Agency indicate that the result of vaccination was a drastic drop in mortality and hospitalizations caused by the pandemic, even in the face of more transmissible mutations of the coronavirus, such as Delta and Ômicron.

epidemiological change

When Brazil applied the first vaccine against covid-19, at the beginning of last year, the moving average of victims of the disease exceeded 900 per day, and 23 states had more than 60% of beds for serious patients with the disease occupied in the Unified System. of Health (SUS). With limited doses, the campaign started by targeting the most exposed groups, such as health professionals, and the most vulnerable, such as the elderly.

It took until June for a quarter of Brazilians to receive at least the first dose, and the country experienced the most lethal period of the pandemic in the first half of last year, when the Gamma variant (P.1) filled intensive care centers and reached cause peaks of more than 3 thousand victims per day. In the groups already vaccinated, however, deaths began to fall as the vaccination schedules were complete, and the researchers even indicated that the pandemic had rejuvenated, since the immunized elderly began to represent a smaller percentage of victims.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Mônica Levi, reinforces that vaccines have reduced the occurrence of serious cases and deaths in the pandemic, even though the rise of more transmissible variants has caused new waves of spread of the coronavirus. “We couldn’t beat the emergence of variants, mainly because there wasn’t a mass vaccination all over the world simultaneously. So, in places where there were conditions of high transmissibility, variants appeared”, she says, who adds: “But the vaccines proved to be effective against severe forms and deaths even in this context of variants. At this moment, with Ômicron, the explosion in the number of cases was not accompanied by either hospitalization or mortality. And this is due to vaccination. Vaccines played the main role and most importantly: saving lives”.

Researcher at Fiocruz Bahia, epidemiologist Maurício Barreto agrees and assesses that the transmission speed of Ômicron will bring another alert for those who have not yet taken the first dose or have not completed the vaccination schedule.

“This peak that we are starting from Ômicron will grow in the next few weeks and can reach a large number of people. vaccinated”, predicts the epidemiologist, who sees a risk for health systems with a high demand for hospitalization of unvaccinated people. “With a reasonable number of unvaccinated, this can generate a huge number of severe cases. Ômicron is exposing the fragility of the unvaccinated”.

Barreto sees the number of 68% of the population with two doses as positive, but he believes that there is room to increase this percentage, because Brazil has a tradition of being a country with a high degree of acceptance of vaccines. In addition, it highlights that there is a large difference between those vaccinated with the first dose (75%) and with the second dose (68%), which gives room for progress among those who have already been willing to receive the first application.

“Overall, it’s positive. [o percentual de vacinados]. It reflects, on the one hand, the desire of the population to be vaccinated, and, on the other hand, the development of vaccines with effectiveness capable of protecting mainly against severe cases of the disease”, he says, who ponders: “It could be a little more. Brazil could go a little further.”

states and municipalities

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said last week that the success of fighting the pandemic depends on the collaboration of states and municipalities, especially with regard to progress in the application of the second dose and the booster dose. Queiroga drew attention to the situation of some states, mainly in the North Region, where the levels of vaccine application are low.

He commented that there is an increase in the number of cases, but stressed that there is still no pressure on the states. “We are expanding the tests. In January, we will distribute 28 million rapid tests”. According to him, in February, 7.8 million tests should be distributed.

Vaccination in the world

The percentage of vaccinated with the second dose in Brazil places the country ahead of most of its South American neighbors, according to the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford. Despite this, Chile (86%), Uruguay (76%), Argentina (73%) and Ecuador (72%) achieved greater coverage on the continent.

When the 30 most populous countries in the world are analyzed, Brazil ranks ninth among those that achieved the highest coverage with two doses, a list that is led by South Korea (84.5%), China (84.2%) and Japan (78.9%). then the ranking has Italy (74.9%), France (74.8%), Germany (71.8%), United Kingdom (70%) and Vietnam (69.7%). The countries where the population had less access to vaccines were Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the percentage did not reach 10%.

South America is the continent with the highest average vaccination rate in the Our World in Data platform calculation, with 65% of the population receiving both doses. The list indicates large regional inequalities, with Europe (62%), Asia (58%), Oceania (58%), North America (54%) and South America above the world average of 50% of vaccinated, and Africa with only 9.9% of the population having two doses.

Mônica Levi sees the percentage of vaccinated in Brazil as high compared to countries that deal with stronger anti-vaccine movements, such as the United States (62%) and Israel (64%). “They can’t move forward, because those who have enormous resistance to vaccination are left. We see much greater ease in Brazil, and we are in a better situation. Some countries are better than us, but resistance to vaccination here is still not so great , but it can become”, says she, who is concerned about the hesitation to vaccinate children. “It is sad for us in the medical field to see that political issues are influencing parents’ decisions about their children’s health, that there may be parents who care more about following political guidelines than the bases of science and the conclusions of people who are qualified to make health decisions”.

Adverse events

The doctor says that the public is under bombardment of confusing information, which overestimates rare adverse events predicted in vaccination and ignores the benefits that vaccines have brought since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Adverse events happened, some serious, but they were extremely rare and much less frequent than the occurrence of these same conditions being caused by covid-19 itself. The risk-benefit balance is extremely favorable to vaccination. We are not denying the existence of serious adverse events. They do exist, but they are extremely rare. But we have to consider the lives saved and the benefits that vaccination brings against the risk that is incomparably lower”.

The Fiocruz epidemiologist agrees and says that the vaccines against covid-19 used in Brazil are in use in many other countries, which makes different regulatory bodies and researchers evaluate the results and their safety.

“Internationally, there are already billions of doses. Vaccines are not given only in Brazil, but all over the world. So, it is very clear that there are adverse effects, but they are in such a tiny proportion that the benefits far outweigh them. And, on this, there is an agreement from regulatory bodies, whether Brazilian, American, European, Japanese, Australian. Thousands of institutions are monitoring the effects of these vaccines, so there is immense peace of mind that we have safe vaccines”.

To advance in vaccination, Barreto believes that it is necessary to understand why some people did not complete the vaccination schedule and to identify locally possible problems that may have created difficulties for people to return to the posts. The objective, he reinforces, should be to facilitate the trip to the vaccination sites as much as possible.

Mônica Levi points out that, in other vaccines that provide for more than one dose, coverage often drops in the second and third application. “We already see this in the Hepatitis B vaccine, for example, which also has three doses. This is a normal behavior that we have already seen, a difficulty in making vaccines with several doses and maintaining adherence to the complete regimen”, he says. she, who still finds it difficult to predict whether the vaccination against covid-19 will end in the first booster dose. “More forward, if we will have new variants that will force us to make different vaccines, or if immunity will fall once again after the booster, only time will tell”.