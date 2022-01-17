‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Zayla will have a conversation with Justina on her wedding day with Guebo | come around

At the Monday, January 17th chapter, from In the Emperor’s Times, Zayla will ask to speak with her rival while she gets ready for her wedding. Guebo will know about the encounter and will run, desperate, fearing that she will tell Justina what happened between them.
“What do you want here, Zayla?”, interrupts Guebo.
But this time, Zayla won’t do anything, on the contrary…
“I came to bring a gift,” she says.
Zayla will then give Justina a cameo that Guebo’s mother Abena (Mary Scheila) gave him shortly before she died. Guebo will say he has an equal.
“The two together form one. I think it’s right for the other half to stay with Justina,” says Zayla, adding that she won’t stay for the ceremony.
“We three know why.”
Guebo and Justina get married. Will the marriage work? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera.
17 Jan
Monday
Tonico worries about taking care of Mercedes. Zayla presents Justina with Abena’s cameo. Justina and Guebo get married. There is a passage of time. Caxias and Samuel praise Bernardinho’s performance in the war. Lota and Lupita steal money from the church. Clemência and Vitória celebrate the success of the casino, and Quinzinho is suspicious. Leopoldina and Augusto visit the Quinta, and Isabel hides her discomfort with her sister’s family. Ana manages to get Pilar to move to a station closer to Caxias and Samuel’s team. Nicolau is admitted to the asylum where Dolores is staying. Pedro and Luisa meet.
