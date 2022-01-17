In the final minute, São Paulo turns over Bauru and advances to the Super 8 Cup semifinal | basketball

Decided in the final minute, São Paulo won a confrontation against Bauru Basket by 78 to 73, on Sunday night, at the Morumbi gymnasium, in São Paulo, and guaranteed a spot in the semifinal of the Super 8 2022 Cup.

Rafael Hettsheimeir, from Bauru Basket, was the scorer of the night with 26 points and nine rebounds. The São Paulo highlight was Tyrone, with a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds). The team from Bauru reached a 17-point lead, but ended up suffering with the departure of Gabriel Jaú after the fifth foul and taking the turn.

+ Other news from ge.globo/tvtem

São Paulo will face Caxias in the semifinals, who won and eliminated Franca at the opponent’s house and guaranteed the unprecedented classification among the top four of the competition. The match will be played next Wednesday, at 8 pm, in the Morumbi gym.

The other semifinal will have the confrontation between Flamengo and Minas, which will face each other next Tuesday, at 20h, in Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro.

1 of 1 São Paulo x Bauru Basket, Super 8 Cup — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net São Paulo x Bauru Basket, Super 8 Cup — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

The Super 8 Cup will be played between January 15th and 22nd, in the usual format: qualifiers with a single game in each of its phases: quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The crossings of the quarter finals are as follows: 1st x 8th, 2nd x 7th, 3rd x 6th, 4th x 5th. This year, Franca, Flamengo, Minas, São Paulo, Bauru, Unifacisa, Paulistano and Caxias qualified do Sul, according to the NBB rankings from first to eighth at the end of the first round. The Super 8 Cup champion guarantees a spot in the Americas League.

The first edition of the Super 8 Cup was held in 2018. On that occasion, Flamengo silenced the more than 5,000 voices at Ginásio Pedrocão, beat Franca 79-75 and took the title.

In the next edition, in 2019, it was Franca’s turn to give change in the same currency. In the grand final, at Arena Carioca 1, the franco team grew even with a strong presence of the red-black crowd and won by 77 to 73, lifting the cup.