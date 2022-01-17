In the last test before the official debut, Santa Cruz beats Botafogo-PB in a training game

Aiming to make their debut in the Campeonato Pernambucano, against Afogados, next Sunday, Santa Cruz carried out its last test of the pre-season. The club faced Botafogo-PB in a training game at CT Ninho das Cobras, and won by 1 to 0. The goal of the confrontation was scored by side Dudu Mandai, at the beginning of the second half.

The starting lineup was formed by Jefferson, Marcos Martins, Lucão, Jr. Sergipano and Dudu Mandai; Gilberto, Rodrigo Hyuri, Esquerdinha and João Henrique; Walter and Matheus Anderson. During the match, Italo Melo, Guedes, Caetano, Ítalo Silva, Matheus Lira, Humberto, Arian, João Erick, Rafael Furtado and João Cardoso were called.

With the state championship approaching, coach Leston Júnior has been taking advantage of the last few days to make adjustments to the team that will send to the field against Afogados. The tendency is for the formation used in the training game to be repeated next week.

After spending 10 days concentrated in Aldeia, the last stop of the pre-season, the choir team takes off this Monday and only shows up again on Tuesday. The tricolor commander should focus on tactical work during the week to resolve the last doubts of the starting eleven.

