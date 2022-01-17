In times of flu, know the foods that strengthen immunity

It is understandable to say that the human body does not have a minute of peace. Amid viruses, bacteria and fungi capable of sickening people of any age, there is now a higher incidence of the agents that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), through the flu outbreak caused by the strain H3N2. In this context of accelerated cases, health professionals are unanimous in indicating the strengthening of the body through healthy eating.

essential vitamins

Already anticipating unwanted exposure to virus, it is important to nourish the body of essential vitamins. They will act directly in strengthening the immune system. By definition, immunity is nothing more than the “natural or acquired resistance of a living organism to an infectious or toxic agent”. In other words, it is the protection and defense of the health or body of the human being against agents that can cause diseases.

According to a study by Christ, Lauterbach and Latz in 2019, 80% of deaths in Western countries were caused by Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), such as obesity-associated metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM2), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and some types of cancer. In a survey developed by Bloomberg on the healthiest countries in the world, Brazil also does not stand out. The country ranks 76th, behind some South American neighbors such as Chile (33rd), Uruguay (47th) and Argentina (54th).

The 2020 study published by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) shows that vitamins A, B6, B9, B12, C, D and E, as well as the minerals zinc, selenium and magnesium, are essential in supporting the immune system. , and their deficiencies can increase vulnerability to disease.

“That’s because these micronutrients are fundamental in maintaining the structural and functional integrity of physical barriers, such as skin and mucosa. And also in activities that eliminate pathogens – in other words, organisms capable of causing disease, such as phagocytic and disease-killing processes. neutrophils and macrophages. In other words, the body’s natural processes in which the body’s defense cells eliminate invaders”, explains Dr. Karla Maciel, nutritionist and consultant at Jasmine Alimentos.

with the right foods

To make life easier, it is worth knowing that vitamin A is found in yellow and orange vegetables, such as carrots, pumpkin, apricots, peaches, as well as dairy products derived from whole milk, egg yolk and liver. The B vitamins are found in sunflower seeds, rice, hazelnuts, beans, lentils, eggs, beef and pork, in addition to dairy products.

To complete the list, the vitamins C and D are common in acerola, orange, lemon, cabbage and fish. Finally, sources of vitamin E are oilseeds such as almonds, walnuts, wheat germ, olive oil and sunflower seeds.

active properties

In terms of immunity, the fruits they can’t handle it alone. A lifestyle focused on physical exercise, a good night’s sleep and stress-free life are part of the package. According to homeopathic doctor Diana Campos, a specialist in integrative medicine, nature must be used in our favor, in the most diverse ways. “THE sunbath, even on a cloudy day, it will stimulate the production of D vitamin, which, in fact, is transported in an active hormone, in which several researches prove the power to increase natural immunity”, he details.

How to use food should also be taken into account. “Consume all live foods, especially vegetables and vegetables like broccoli, kale and cabbage in soup form. Use the natural broth from free-range chicken on the bone, because, when boiling, it will release an amino acid called cysteine, which fluidizes secretions. Take the opportunity to put garlic, onion and green smell in this broth”, he teaches.

According to the specialist, hot natural teas help to calm the bronchi, also improving secretions. “Spearmint, or any other green leaf warm can become a tea with cinnamon and a little ginger, which is an immunostimulant, sweetened with good quality honey”, he highlights. The list even includes pomegranate peel tea, which releases antioxidants such as flavonoids and tannins.

See too

Food

Foods that make the body happy

You prescribe

Learn how to prepare strawberry gelatin with vanilla cream