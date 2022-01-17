Infected after Covid-19 outbreak in Bahia, defender Gustavo Henrique is filmed on the beach | Bahia

A video circulating on social media shows Bahia defender Gustavo Henrique on the beach with a group of friends. The images generated revolt from the fans because the player is one of the athletes who tested positive for Covid-19 in the midst of the outbreak that hit the Tricolor City.

1 of 2 Gustavo Henrique in training for Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Gustavo Henrique in training for Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

In a statement, Bahia confirmed that the person appearing in the images is Gustavo Henrique. The club also repudiated the player’s attitude, but informed that he tested negative in a new test carried out this Saturday.

– The club repudiates what happened. After talking to the athlete, he will inform the press what he will do. The board is still in Feira de Santana. Gustavo tested negative for covid in an exam whose result came out today, but does not justify the attitude in a pandemic. He and the other asymptomatic players have been training in a special group, including at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

Without Gustavo Henrique, Bahia entered the field this Saturday and drew 2-2 with Bahia de Feira, in the debut of the Campeonato Baiano.