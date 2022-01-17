Internacional vs Palmeiras: probable lineups and where to watch the game for the round of 16 of Copinha

In search of the title, Internacional and Palmeiras face each other this Monday, at 11 am, at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema, for the round of 16 of Copinha. The match puts face to face two of the main forces of the base in Brazilian football. Colorado is the current Brazilian under-20 champion and the current Copa São Paulo champion. While Verdão has revealed promises year after year, having won the fifth state championship in a row in the under-20.

With four wins and one draw, 17 goals scored and two conceded in Copinha, Verdão meets the Colorado opponents after facing each other on three occasions in 2021 (all by the Brazilian under-20). There was a lot of balance in last season’s disputes, with an alviverde victory, a draw and a setback, in addition to six goals for and six against.

– The duels are getting more and more difficult, and against Internacional it will be no different. It is a very qualified team, current Brazilian champion of the category. It will be a great game, and we are focused to give our best on the field and advance to the stage – declared to Verdão’s official website forward Vitinho, Alviverde’s vice-top scorer in the São Paulo Cup with three goals.

With no cases reported by the team’s technical committee, Palmeiras must enter the field with maximum force to seek a spot in the quarterfinals and follow the dream of winning this unprecedented title. Endrick, the alviverde jewel, should return to the starting lineup. Recovered from Covid-19, he returned last Saturday, in a 3-0 victory over Atlético-GO, but coming off the bench.



Check out the match information:

INTERNATIONAL x PALM TREES

Location: Inamar District Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 1/17/2022, at 11:00 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Gustavo Holanda Souza

Assistants: Fabricio Porfirio de Moura and Leandro Carvalho da Silva

Where to follow: SportTV

INTERNATIONAL

Lucas Flores; Guilherme Varjão, João Pedro, João Félix and Lucas Ryan; Bizescki, Gustavo and Jonathan; Stephen, Allison and Lucca. Technician: João Miguel

PALM TREES

Mateus; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan; Giovani, Endrick (Kevin) and Gabriel Silva. Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.