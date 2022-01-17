Investigation points to surprising suspect in Anne Frank’s family betrayal

By Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – An investigation reopened six years ago into the betrayal of Anne Frank’s family has identified a surprising suspect who is the whistleblower responsible for prompting the Nazis to find her along with other Jews in a canalside hideout in Amsterdam. in 1944.

The Nazis found Anne and the other Jews on August 4 of that year after the group had been in hiding for two years. They were deported and Anne died in Bergen Belsen concentration camp at age 15.

A team that included retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and about 20 historians, criminologists and data experts identified a relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, as a prime suspect in revealing the hideout.

Some other experts stressed that the evidence is inconclusive.

Investigative team member Pieter van Twisk said the main evidence in the case is an unsigned note intended for Anne’s father Otto, found in an old dossier about a post-war investigation, which specifically cites Van den Bergh and alleges that he gave the information to the Nazis.

The note claims that Van den Bergh had access to Jewish hideout addresses as a member of the Jewish Council of Amsterdam, which operated during the war. The notary would have passed this information to the Nazis to save his own family.

Investigators confirmed that Otto, the only family member to survive the war, was aware of the note but chose never to speak about it in public.

Twisk speculates that Otto probably decided to keep quiet about the episode as he didn’t know if the accusation was true, didn’t want to release information that could further encourage anti-Semitism, or didn’t want Van den Bergh’s three daughters to be blamed for something their father did. could have done.

“Otto was in Auschwitz,” Twisk said. “He knew that people in difficult situations sometimes do things that may not be morally justifiable.”

Although other members of the Amsterdam Jewish Council were deported, Van den Bergh was able to remain in the Netherlands. He died in 1950.

Historian Erik Somers of the Dutch institute NIOD for studies of war, holocaust and genocide praised the extensive investigation but was skeptical of its conclusion.

He questioned the anonymous note’s centrality in Van den Bergh’s arguments of responsibility and said the investigative team made assumptions about wartime Amsterdam’s Jewish institutions that are not supported by other historical investigations.

According to Somers, there are many possible reasons why Van den Bergh was never deported, as he “was a very influential man.”

Miep Gies, one of the people who helped the Frank family, kept Anne’s diary safe until Otto returned. It was first published in 1947. Since then, it has been translated into 60 languages ​​and captured the imagination of millions of readers around the world.

The Anne Frank House Foundation was not involved in the investigation of the case, but shared information from its files with investigators.

The findings of the new research will be published in a book by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan, “The Betrayal of Anne Frank,” which will be released on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling)

