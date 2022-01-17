Have you ever thought about having an iPhone 11 for monthly installments of R$ 200? Startup Allugator makes the new iPhone models available at affordable prices through the subscription plan.

Founded in 2016, the startup aims to change the consumption of electronic items, in addition to popularizing this access at low cost. Cadu Guerra, CEO of Allugator, also highlights the rapid evolution of cell phones.

Cau War CEO of Allugator “The objective has always been to change the way of consumption in the world. Buying ownership of things doesn’t make sense, especially electronics that are always renewed. Today, one of the countries that most work with subscription is Germany, with very high per capita income. . Therefore, it is relevant to have in our country, since our per capita income is low”

how to rent

Allugator works like a subscription club. The iPhones plan lasts for 12 months, and you can choose between annual or monthly payments, for about 200 reais per month, depending on the model chosen.

“You access the site, fill in some personal information and you will be answered by one of our attendants to find out which cell phone should meet your needs. Then, you can subscribe and you will pay to receive the cell phone within the deadline”, explains Cadu. War.

In addition, according to Guerra, the startup also offers some additional plans with services such as film application, protective cover and 100% coverage in cases where there are factory defects.

Allugator’s initial goal was to rent equipment on a short-term basis, such as video games for a weekend. Then the startup decided to invest in cell phones.

Queue

Currently, more than 400,000 people are in the queue to rent an iPhone from the startup.

In January 2021, Allugator received a contribution of R$42 million from Sapiensbank, a bank that follows ESG (social, environmental and governance) guidelines, which invests in impact companies.

“This waiting list is based on the registration for interested parties. From January 2020 until now, there are more than 400 thousand people registered. With the contribution of 42 million we received, it will be possible to buy another 6 thousand new iPhones to try to meet demand” , explains Guerra.

Circular economy and e-waste

The startup also aims to expand the circular economy mindset. “When an item is circulating, it avoids becoming electronic waste”, says Guerra. “Our proposal is to use the circular economy to give the user the thrill of having something new, without charging dearly”.

Also according to the startup’s CEO, the iPhone was chosen to be the company’s main item because it is a desired object with a value above the ideal for a cell phone. “There’s an iPhone today that costs more than a Celtic [carro popular]”.

“We are forced to make large financial commitments for things that need to be renewed, in the case of cell phones, computers, appliances. We buy these things without having the other services to have the full experience. The Iphone 13, for example, is very expensive , but you need a case, film, maintenance. Therefore, our idea is to make the user have access to everything possible to have comfort in accessing their electronics”, highlights Guerra.