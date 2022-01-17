Is Globo on the verge of bankruptcy? Issuer faces financial crisis | Gabriel Perline

reproduction Jair Bolsonaro is one of Globo’s biggest enemies

It is a fact that Globo is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. The violent cut of employees and artists with their super salaries over the last few years, and intensified in the final stretch of 2021, show that the financial situation of the network is no longer the same as before. But is the company on the brink of bankruptcy?

The answer is simple: no! Although the economic crisis has affected all broadcasters in the country, and there is still the aggravating factor of the clashes with President Jair Bolsonaro, Globo is the television network best supported financially.

And who says this is Fitch, one of the world’s largest credit rating agencies. In the survey published last Tuesday (11), it was shown that Globo has the best financial base among all broadcasters in Latin America.

The report points out that the Marinho family’s network has R$ 12.1 billion in cash and also in financial investments. And its debts do not even reach half of the security value: “only” R$ 5.7 billion, which will be paid in the long term.

More than 95% of the value of this debt must be paid in three installments: the first in 2025, the second in 2027, and the last in 2030. The amounts, according to Fitch, refer to issuances in dollars. The remainder comprises bank debts and some liabilities, which are due to be paid by 2024.

Globo managed to raise US$ 400 million this month with a new debt issuance, which will only mature in 2032. With this money, it will buy back the debts that are expected to mature between 2025 and 2027.

Only in March will Globo publish its balance sheet for 2021, but Fintch estimates that the net revenue obtained was R$14.1 billion, an increase of almost 13% compared to 2020, when it closed with revenue of R$12. .5 billion. The agency’s projection for 2022 is that Globo will end the year with R$ 15.7 billion.

“Globo’s strong business position, leader of the Brazilian media sector, is an important pillar of the ratings. The company accounted for 34% of the television audience in the first months of the year, reaching 39% of prime time. important distribution channels for its content. Globoplay is expanding its subscriber base through package offers and partnerships, which should continue to play an important strategic role”, says Fitch.