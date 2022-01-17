Is it possible to receive the amounts through Caixa Tem?

For workers who receive PIS Pasep benefits, it is necessary to have a connection with some private institutions to have access to the money. In the case of PIS, the amount is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep, on the other hand, is paid directly by Banco do Brasil, and is aimed at public sector employees. Despite this, many people have doubts about whether it is possible to receive benefits through Caixa Tem? So, for the answer, check out the following.

Is it possible to receive PIS PASEP through Caixa Tem?

In this way, those who receive the PIS Pasep benefit may wonder if it is possible to have access to the money through the Caixa Tem application. Before, it is worth remembering that Caixa’s digital account was created during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its objective was to facilitate the payment of emergency aid. However, since then, it has been used to pay different benefits, including Auxílio Brasil (Bolsa Família).

Thus, in the case of PIS Pasep, you can transfer the amount to Caixa Tem. However, for PIS, you must have a link to a private institution. In the case of those who receive the Pasep, you also make the transfer, as long as you inform the account where you will transfer the money. This can be done online, through the Banco do Brasil application.

Finally, the transfer of PIS Pasep values ​​can be done through the ATMs of each bank, in person. In this case, just go to the “transfer” option, inform the bank, the account, the type of transfer and the requested information. Then, enter the value, enter your password and that’s it. You can now access the value of your PIS Pasep. 😉

