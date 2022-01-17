Is Real Madrid the team with the most titles in the world? Compare with giants and see which Brazilian comes closest

Team Merengue won the Supercopa de España on Sunday and added another cup to its giant gallery of achievements at the Santiago Bernabéu

THE Spanish Supercup trophy, won on Sunday (16) over Athletic Bilbao, in Saudi Arabia, is just one of the vast collection of Real Madrid, for many – especially those who live the daily life of the club – the biggest football institution in the world.

The numerous titles over almost 120 years of history certainly place Real among the most winning teams on the planet. But would the current team of Brazilians Vinicius Jr., Casemiro, Éder Militão, Marcelo and Rodrygo be the one with more trophies in the world?

Answering this question may cause more controversy than clarification, since each club uses a criterion to talk about their own achievements. But it is safe to say that Real Madrid, despite being multi-champion, is not in first in this ranking.

The Merengue team reached 95 titles considered official. They are 34 of Spanish Championship, 19 gives King’s Cup, 13 gives Champions League, 12 of the Spanish Supercup, 7 of Club World Cup, 4 of the European Super Cup and two of the UEFA Cup. Some older titles are also included in the club’s account, with recognition from the Spanish Federation and even from UEFA: two editions of the Copa Latina (which brought together national champions from Spain, Italy, France and Portugal and is considered a precursor to the Champions League), a of the Eva Duarte Cup (equivalent to the Spanish Supercup) and one of the Copa de la Liga (tournament played in the 80s that ceased to exist in the country)

It turns out that, above Real Madrid, are the two biggest clubs in Scotland: Rangers and Celtic. The first has an absolutely terrifying cartel of 119 trophies: they are 55 from the Scottish League, 33 from the Scottish Cup, 27 from the League Cup plus 1 Recopa, in addition to a trophy from the second division, another from the third and the last from the fourth.

Celtic appears on the tail of the biggest rival, with 112 titles: 51 in the local league, 40 in the Scottish Cup, 20 in the League Cup and even one Champions League, the big icing on the cake that Rangers don’t have. Among them, there is also the Linfield, from Ireland, champion 113 timess, even though the country is not part of the so-called football elite.

There are so many trophies that it is difficult for anyone to follow, even the most popular teams.

THE barcelona, for example, is surpassed by Real by one conquest: they are 94 following the same criteria: 26 times in LaLiga, 31 Copa del Rey, 13 Spanish Supercups, 5 Champions, 5 European Supercups, 4 Recopas and 3 more Club World Cup titles, in addition to 3 editions of the Eva Duarte Cup, 2 of the Copa de la Liga and 2 Latin Cups.

Among the big European leagues, whoever approaches Rangers, Celtic, Real Madrid and Barcelona is the benfica. Jorge Jesus’ former team adds 84 first-level trophies, 37 of which from the Portuguese Championship, 26 Portuguese Cups, 7 League Cups, 8 National Supercups and 2 Champions, in addition to 4 Portuguese Championships (which preceded the current Portuguese Cup).

Only later do other powers appear, such as Bayern Munchen (79), Harbor (79), ajax (74), Juventus (73), Manchester United (68) and Liverpool (68). See the end of the text for the complete list of titles of these clubs.

And the Brazilians?

Another tough question to answer, also because of the criterion. But, considering the main championships and excluding friendly tournaments, there is a technical tie between cruise and ABC, both with 57 titles.

The Minas Gerais team has in its collection: 38 cups of the Minas Gerais Championship, 6 of Brazil’s Cup, 4 of Brazilian, two CONMEBOL Libertadores, 2 Libertadores Supercups, 2 Copa Sul-Minas, 1 Recopa Sudamericana, 1 Copa Centro-Oeste and 1 Supercampeonato mineiro. ABC, the biggest state champion with 56 potiguar titles, also has a Series C.

then appear Guild (56), International, Bahia and Atlético-MG (55 each), teams that have several national and international achievements, but that boast most of their trophies in state championships.

On the Rio-São Paulo axis, the one that stands out the most is the Flamengo, with 54 first-rate titles, 37 of which only Carioca Championship. Behind the red and black are palm trees (52, if added to the 1951 Copa Rio, which the club considers the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup), Corinthians (51, with 30 from Paulistão) and saints (44). THE São Paulo, one of the biggest international champions of the country, appears with 41.

See below the titles of some of the top teams in the world:

Bayern – 79

30x Bundesliga, 20x German Cup, 9x German Supercup, 6x League Cup, 6x Champions League, 4x Club World Cup, 2x European Super Cup, 1x UEFA Cup and 1x European Cup

Porto – 79

29x Portuguese Championship, 22x Portuguese Supercup, 17x Portuguese Cup, 4x Portuguese Championship, 2x Champions, 2x Europa League, 2x Club World Cup and 1x European Supercup

Ajax – 74

35x Dutch League, 20x Dutch Cup, 9x Dutch Supercup, 4x Champions League, 2x European Supercup, 2x Club World Cup, 1x European Cup and 1x Uefa Cup

Juventus – 73

38x Serie B, 14x Coppa Italia, 9x Coppa Italia, 3x UEFA Cup, 2x Champions League, 2x Club World Cup, 2x European Supercup, 1x European Cup and 1x Intertoto Cup

Manchester United – 68

20x Premier League, 2x Premier League, 21x FA Super Cup, 12x FA Cup, 5x League Cup, 3x Champions League, 2x Club World Cup, 1x Europa League, 1x European Cup and 1x European Super Cup

Liverpool – 68

19x Premier League, 4x Premier League, 15x FA Super Cup, 8x League Cup, 1x League Super Cup, 7x FA Cup, 6x Champions League, 4x European Super Cup, 3x UEFA Cup and 1x Club World Cup

Penarol – 62

51x Uruguayan Championship, 5x Libertadores, 3x Club World Cup, 1x Uruguayan Super Cup and 1x International Recopa

Cruise – 57

38x Campeonato Mineiro, 6x Copa do Brasil, 4x Campeonato Brasileiro, 2x Libertadores, 2x Supercopa da Libertadores, 2x Copa Sul-Minas, 1x Recopa Sudamericana, 1x Copa Centro-Oeste and 1x Supercampeonato Mineiro

ABC – 57

56x Potiguar Championship and 1 Series C

Boca Juniors – 56

34x Argentine Championship, 6x Libertadores, 4x Copa de Argentina, 4x Recopa Sudamericana, 3x Club World Cup, 2x Sudamericana, 1x Supercopa de Argentina, 1x Copa Diego Maradona and 1x Supercopa de Libertadores

Guild – 56

40x Campeonato Gaúcho, 5x Copa do Brasil, 3x Libertadores, 2x Campeonato Brasileiro, 2x Recopa Sudamericana, 1x World Cup, 1x Libertadores Supercup, 1x Copa Sul and 1x Série B

Bahia – 55

49x Campeonato Baiano, 4x Copa do Nordeste and 2x Campeonato Brasileiro

International – 55

45x Campeonato Gaúcho, 3x Campeonato Brasileiro, 2x Libertadores, 2x Recopa Sudamericana, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Sudamericana and 1x Copa do Brasil

Atlético-MG – 55

46x Campeonato Mineiro, 2x Campeonato Brasileiro, 2x Copa do Brasil, 2x Copa Conmebol, 1x Libertadores, 1x Recopa Sudamericana and 1x Série B

Flemish – 54

37x Campeonato Carioca, 8x Campeonato Brasileiro, 3x Copa do Brasil, 2x Libertadores, 2x Recopa Sudamericana, 2x Supercopa do Brasil, 2x Rio-São Paulo Tournament, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Mercosur Cup, 1x Champions Cup

River Plate – 53

37x Argentine Championship, 4x Libertadores, 3 Recopa Sudamericana, 3x Copa del Argentina, 2x Supercopa de Argentina, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Libertadores Supercup, 1x Copa Sudamericana, 1x Champions Trophy and 1x Série B

Palm trees – 52

25x Paulista Championship, 10x Brazilian Championship 5x Rio-São Paulo Tournament, 4x Copa do Brasil, 3x Libertadores, 2x Série B, 1x Mercosur Cup, 1x Champions Cup and 1x Copa Rio

Corinthians – 51

30x Paulista Championship, 7x Brazilian Championship, 5x Rio-São Paulo Tournament, 3x Copa do Brasil, 2x Club World Cup, 1x Libertadores, 1x Recopa Sudamericana, 1x Supercopa do Brasil and 1x Série B

Santos – 44

22x Paulista Championship, 8x Brazilian Championship, 5x Rio-São Paulo Tournament, 3x Libertadores, 2x Club World Cup, 1x Conmebol Cup, 1x Recopa Sudamericana, 1x Copa do Brasil and 1x Recopa Internacional

Sao Paulo – 41

22x Paulista Championship, 6x Brazilian Championship, 3x Club World Cup, 3x Libertadores, 2x Recopa Sula-Americana, 1x Copa Sudamericana, 1x Libertadores Supercup, 1x CONMEBOL, 1x Rio-São Paulo Tournament and 1x Paulista Superchampionship