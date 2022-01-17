It’s champion! Real Madrid has Militão sent off, but has the brilliance of Courtois and Modric, beats Bilbao and wins the Supercup

In a historic classic in the Spanish Supercup, Real Madrid got the better of Athletic Bilbao, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and won its 12th title of the Supercopa de España

THE Real Madrid is the champion of Spanish Supercup! This Sunday (16), at King Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Meringue got the better of the Athletic Bilbao by 2 to 0 and won his 12th title of the competition. The match was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The match featured goals from Modric and Benzema, from the penalty spot, which led the Madrid team to its first title in the 2021/22 season.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, in turn, also won the unprecedented title of the competition and won his first trophy on his return to Real Madrid. The Italian has not lifted a cup with the Spaniards since 2014.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Despite Bilbao’s resistance, who defended very well in the first 30 minutes, Real Madrid dominated from the start.

The score was only opened in the 38th minute of the 1st half and had the participation of Brazilian striker Rodrygo, who assisted Luka Modric to score a beautiful goal. The Croatian received it at the entrance of the area and, at first, finished for the goal, with no chance for Unai Simón.

At the return of the break, the Merengues extended before 10 minutes. Benzema took a shot, the ball hit the arm of the Bilbao defender Yeray, and the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Real. The move was only confirmed after a VAR check, but it was well marked, as the defender of the Basque club deflected the trajectory of the ball.

The French striker took responsibility and took the penalty. Unai Simón even hit the corner, but shirt 9 hit hard, making it 2-0.

At the end of the game, in the 42nd minute, Bilbao still had a penalty in their favor, while Real Madrid saw Éder Militão sent off. The Brazilian hit the ball with his arm inside the area and was red-handed after a VAR check.

Goalkeeper Courtois, however, who until then had practically not worked in the match, shone. The Belgian took the kick from Raúl García and saved Real Madrid in the end, securing a 2-0 victory.

It’s champion!

Real Madrid won the Supercup again, something that has not happened since the 2019/20 season, when the competition was already played in this new format.

This was the Madrid club’s 12th Supercup title, which closed the gap to arch-rivals, Barcelona, ​​who are the greatest champions with 13 victories.

Bilbao, in turn, which until then was the current champion, was runner-up for the third time, after also hitting the beam in 1983 and 2009.

The guy: Luka Modric

Real Madrid’s number 10 was the big name of the game. At the end of the first half, when the game was truncated, he used all his category and opened the scoring for his team, scoring his first goal of the season.

In addition, the Croatian also starred in other beautiful moves in Riyadh, including a beautiful pen on Vesga in the second half.

Featured for them too: Rodrygo and Courtois

As in the semi-final against Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian striker was decisive. In the first half, he assisted Modric’s goal.

Rodrygo now has six assists this season, and for the third straight game he contributed one.

The Belgian goalkeeper, on the other hand, shone in the end and made the great save of the entire game, saving a penalty from Raúl García.

Marcelo makes history for Real Madrid

The Brazilian side only entered in the final minutes, replacing Vini Jr., but even so he made history. Assuming the captain’s armband, Marcelo won his 23rd title with the merengue shirt, equaling another madridista idol: Francisco Gento.

next games

Real Madrid returns to the field on Thursday (20), at 3 pm, for an away game against Elche, by round of 16 gives King’s Cup. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

For the same phase of the competition – and on the same day -, Athletic receives the barcelona, at San Mamés, from 5:30 pm. The match will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Athletic Bilbao 0 x 2 Real Madrid

GOALS: Real Madrid: Modric (38′ Q1) and Benzema (7′ Q2 pen.)

ATHLETIC: Unai Simon; de Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez and Balenziaga (Berchiche); Berenguer (Nico Williams), Zarraga (Mikel Vesga), Dani García and Muniain (Serrano); Iñaki Williams and Sancet (Raúl Garcia). Technician: Marcellin.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Nacho), Éder Militão, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy; Modric, Casemiro and Kroos; Rodrygo (Valverde), Vinicius Jr. (Marcelo) and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.