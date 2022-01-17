Ivan tests negative for Covid-19 and released to take exams at Corinthians

Goalkeeper Ivan tested negative for Covid-19 this Monday and is released to undergo the necessary medical tests to be hired by Corinthians. The player must do the procedures between Monday and Tuesday to, in case of approval, arrange his transfer to Parque São Jorge.

Owner of the Campinas team since 2018, the 24-year-old athlete had his trip to São Paulo to settle with Corinthians announced by Ponte Preta itself, last Tuesday, when the club president explained the situation.

At Timão, the only public talk about the athlete came from the mouth of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, on Wednesday. Explaining the decision to bring one more player into the position, who has Cassio, Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel and Guilherme, he valued Ivan’s individual ability.

“There’s no confusion about Corinthians’ goal, if Ivan comes, he’s a national team goalkeeper, he’s a great goalkeeper, we’re reinforcing Corinthians’ goal. Strengthening the squad is normal, we seek it daily,” he told a news conference.

The negotiation models defined by Timão are the purchase of 50% of the player’s economic rights, who have 100% of them linked to Ponte Preta. The Campinas team, however, admits that they will not make much money from the player, as his pass was given as a guarantee in previous negotiations.

See more at: Ball Market.