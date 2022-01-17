Ivory Coast goalkeeper delivers with bizarre stoppage time as Sierra Leone draws Africa Cup

Badra Ali Sangaré missed almost the last bid, still left injured, and favorites Ivory Coast suffered a draw for CAN

THE Costa do Marfim was just seconds away from claiming his second victory in the Africa Cup of Nations this Sunday (16). However, in stoppage time, an incredible misfortune on the part of the goalkeeper allowed the Sierra Leone draw, in the 47th minute of the second half, 2-2.

Favorite and filled with players from the main leagues in the world, Ivory Coast was ahead on two occasions with goals from Sébastien Haller, of ajax, and Nicolás Pépé, from Arsenal. The Sierra Leone team looked for a tie for the first time with Muse Kamara and then with Alhaji Kamara in an unusual way.

At 47 of the second half, seconds from the final whistle, the goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré received a head recoil and tried to grab the ball in the area, but ended up dropping it at Steven Caulker’s feet.. The former player of Liverpool rolled for Alhaji Kamara to tie the score.

Madness in additions. Ivorian goalkeeper Sangaré delivers the tie to Sierra Leone and is still injured, leaving the pitch even with no changes remaining. Final, 2-2. Incredible start for Sierra Leone in the CAN, stealing points from Algeria and Ivory Coast. https://t.co/TuCUePQDrb — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) January 16, 2022

As if failure wasn’t enough, Sangaré was also injured in the bid and had to leave on a stretcher. With the next game already this Thursday (20), against Algeria, Ivory Coast may not have its first-choice goalkeeper. For the last plays against Sierra Leone, the winger Serge Aurier, formertottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, took the impromptu position.

Despite the draw, the Ivorian team remains in the lead of group E with 4 points, two more than Sierra Leone, vice-leader. Algeria and Equatorial Guinea will face each other this Sunday to climb the table.