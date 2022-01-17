January IGP-10 rises 1.79% compared to a 0.14% drop in December, says FGV

The General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) rose 1.79% in January, after having retreated 0.14% in December, informed the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) this Monday, 17th. of the estimates of financial market analysts consulted by the Broadcast projections, who expected a rise of between 0.85% and 1.94%, and above the positive median of 1.55%.

As for the three indicators that make up the January IGP-10, wholesale prices measured by the IPA-10 increased by 2.27%, compared to a reduction of 0.51% in December. Consumer prices verified by the IPC-10 increased by 0.40% in January, after increasing by 1.08% in December. The INCC-10, which measures construction prices, rose 0.50% in January, after rising 0.54% in December.

The IGP-10 accumulated an increase of 1.79% in the year. The 12-month rate was 17.82%. The price collection period for the January indicator was from December 11th to December 10th.

The drops of 1.51% in gasoline prices and 3.59% in ethanol prices helped to decelerate consumer inflation within the IGP-10 Index. Within the IPC-10, five of the eight classes of expenditure registered lower rates of change: Transport (from 2.49% in December to -0.26% in January), Education, Reading and Recreation (from 2.61% to 0.38%), Communication (from 0.08% to 0.00%), Miscellaneous Expenses (from 0.16% to 0.10%) and Housing (from 0.77% to 0.74%).

The main contributions came from the following items: fuels and lubricants (from 5.60% to -1.61%), airline tickets (from 17.18% to -4.37%), telephony, internet and pay-TV combo ( from 0.16% to 0.04%), food for domestic animals (from 0.78% to 0.45%) and residential electricity tariff (from 1.86% to 1.63%).

In the opposite direction, rates were higher in Food (from 0.59% to 0.88%), Clothing (from 0.19% to 1.31%) and Health and Personal Care (from 0.12% to 0.15%). The main influences came from the items: fruits (from 2.52% to 10.35%), clothes (from 0.24% to 1.51%) and hygiene and personal care items (from -0.06% to 0 .38%).

Construction

The rise in the cost of materials prevented a more intense deceleration of construction inflation within the IGP-10, according to the FGV. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-10) went from an increase of 0.54% in December to an increase of 0.50% in January.

The index that represents the cost of Materials, Equipment and Services went from an increase of 0.78% in December to a high of 0.92% in January. Spending on Materials and Equipment rose 0.91% in January, while Services costs rose 0.97% in the month.

The index that represents the cost of Labor decelerated from a high of 0.28% in December to an increase of 0.05% in January.

IPAs

Agricultural prices measured by the Agricultural IPA rose 1.49% at wholesale in January, after a decline of 0.11% in December, within the IGP-10. The prices of industrial products – which are measured by the Industrial IPA – rose 2.59% this month, after a 0.67% wholesale reduction in December.

Within the Wholesale Price Index according to Stages of Processing (IPA-EP), which allows viewing the transmission of prices along the production chain, the prices of final goods increased by 0.75% in January, compared to a rise of 0 .42% in December.

Intermediate goods prices rose 0.55% this month, after rising 1.98%. The prices of raw materials increased 5.43% in January, after falling 3.78% in the previous month.

