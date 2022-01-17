Jiu-jitsu champion is the first child to be vaccinated in Rio; check the calendar | Rio de Janeiro

“I am happy. I was hoping it would be my turn soon. I’m relieved,” said Marion, shortly after receiving the shot.

Marion was vaccinated at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Praça Mauá, in the presence of the mayor, Eduardo Paes; the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz; and the Municipal Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha. Other children were also vaccinated at the ceremony.

On Tuesday (18), it will be the boys’ turn. (See the full schedule at the end of the report.).

Mayor Eduardo Paes celebrated the beginning of vaccination in the city.

“Marion and David were the first two carioquinhas vaccinated today. What a beautiful and emotional moment. Let’s protect our future! Vaccinate your children!”, said the mayor in a post on a social network.

The Municipal Health Department plans to immunize 560 thousand children between 5 and 11 years old, according to a staggered calendar by age, until the 9th of February.

Girls and boys, from 11 to 5 years old, will be vaccinated in descending order of age (oldest to youngest). The immunizing agent that will be applied will be Pfizer, the only one authorized so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccine bottle cap will come in orange, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by those responsible who will take children to vaccination posts.

Schools will become vaccination posts

According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio, all posts that apply the vaccine against covid in adults, will also vaccinate children.

In addition, Rio’s Department of Education will transform 11 school units into child vaccination posts against Covid. The measure takes effect from this Monday (17) – when vaccination of this public begins in the city -, and aims to expand the service locations in the city, offering even more points of vaccination against Covid for children. . Three of the schools start vaccinating on Tuesday (see list below):

CIEP Henfil – Rua Carlos Seidl, 71 – Caju

EM Dr. Cícero Pena – Av. Atlântica 1976, Copacabana

IN Prudente de Morais – Rua Enes de Souza, 36 – Tijuca (Near CMS Heitor Beltrão)

Anibal Freire Municipal School – Av. Professor Plínio Bastos, 631 (Next to Olaria Atlético)

Ciep Patrice Lumumbe – Swiss Confederation Square, S/N – Del Castilho

IN Paraíba (Reference unit: CF Maria de Azevedo Rodrigues)

CIEP Margaret Mee -Recreio dos Bandeirantes (Next to CMS Harvey Ribeiro de Souza Filho – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

EM Ambassador Dias Carneiro – Tank (Next to CMS Jorge Saldanha Bandeira de Melo – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

IN PAULO MARANHÃO – Rua do Governo 866, Realengo – (beginning Tuesday 18/01)

CIEP Raymundo Ottoni de Castro Maya – Rua Moranga, s/n, Campo Grande

CIEP POPE JOÃO XXIII : Avenida João XXIII, S/N SANTA CRUZ

Understand the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years

Vaccinated children will receive two doses at an interval of eight weeks. The Scientific Committee’s goal is to get children vaccinated before the start of the school year.

The first batch of childhood vaccines against Covid arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the morning of last Friday (14). They are 93.5 thousand doses of the immunizer — 33,950 doses are destined for the capital.

Vaccination must follow the following schedule:

Vaccination during the week is done at health posts and family clinics. Check out the list of points below:

From Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm:

Family clinics and municipal health centers (click here to find out where to be attended)

Municipal Theater (Downtown)

Firjan House (Botafogo)

Gávea Planetarium

City of Arts (Barra da Tijuca)

From Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm:

From Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm:

UERJ – Gate 1 (Maracanã)

From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm:

Plaza Shopping Island (Governor Island)

Sulacap Shopping Park (Sulacap Garden)

From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm:

Family clinics and municipal health centers (click here to find out where to be attended)

Gávea Planetarium

Emperor (Meier)

City of Arts (Barra da Tijuca)

Marica begins childhood vaccination in RJ

Last Friday, the city of Maricá began vaccinating children against Covid-19 in the state of Rio. The municipality applied pediatric doses to ten indigenous children aged 5 to 11 years, in the villages Mata Verde Bonita, in São José do Imbassaí .

The first doses arrived under the song of gratitude and celebration of the indigenous peoples. Sofia da Silva (Yva Mirim), 8 years old, was the first child to receive the vaccine.

the village leader Chief Jurema, who followed the moment closely, said that he insisted on encouraging adherence to vaccination by those responsible for children in the community.