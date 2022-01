Jô Soares turns 84; Check out 10 facts about the communicator! | TV & Famous

One of Brazil’s most beloved communicators, Jos茅 Eug锚nio Soares has built a multifaceted career, having worked as a comedian, screenwriter, playwright, director and even musician. The famous interviewer also collects novels and books.

1-Jo was married three times. In addition, he dated actresses Claudia Raia and Mika Lins.

two – J么 had only one child, the result of his union with Teresa Austreg茅silo., his first wife. Rafael, who had Autism Spectrum Disorder, died in 2014, a victim of brain cancer.

3 – He debuted on TV in 1956 acting as a comedian. In addition to acting, J么 also wrote the script for some of the programs he participated in.

4 – In 1973, J么 became the presenter of the program “Globo Gente”. His career as an interviewer was consolidated in 1988, with the program J么 Soares Onze e Meia, on SBT. In the 2000s, he debuted the talk show “Programa do J么” on Rede Globo, which ran until 2016.

5 – Before starting his artistic career, he thought about becoming a diplomat. Therefore, he speaks five languages 鈥嬧媤ith influence, in addition to Portuguese: English, French, Italian, Spanish and German.

6 – J么 Soares is also a renowned writer. In fact, he is nothing less than an elected figure of the Academia Paulista de Letras, occupying the 33rd chair in the house. In addition to scripting television programs, J么 has also authored five books.

7 – Fabio Porchat was revealed by J么 Soares in 2022. Porchat was in the audience of J么’s program and asked the presenter for a chance to perform on stage.

8 – In his biography, the presenter admitted to suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He says that in his house, the paintings must all be tilted a little to the right.

9 – J么 is also a musician. The band that accompanied his talk show, Sexteto do J么, had a life of its own outside the television attraction, playing shows around Brazil. In the band, J么 played bongo and cornet, in addition to lending his voice.

10 – The famous mug that J么 used during the programs contained much more than water. According to the waiter who served him on “Programa do J么”, the presenter drank soft drinks and even soup.

