Johnson tries to stay in office after 14 parties at government headquarters

LONDON – The Conservative Party gave signs on Sunday, 16th, that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, must fight to stay in office. He has been pressured to resign due to parties held at government headquarters during the pandemic.

Oliver Dowden, leader of the party, assured that Johnson is willing to veto the celebrations. “He is sorry and he regrets what happened,” Dowden said in an interview with the BBC. “But most importantly, he is determined to ensure that this does not happen again.”

From the lockdown announced by Johnson on March 23, 2020, until April last year, there were at least 14 parties in Downing Street, the seat of the British government, in the heart of London. One of them took place on the eve of the funeral of the prince philip, husband of queen elizabeth II – the prime minister immediately apologized to the royal family.

Last week, the British press reported that one of the parties, in May 2020, got out of control and went into the early hours of the morning in the gardens of the official residence. One of the guests, a little more excited, broke the balance of Wilf Johnson, the prime minister’s 1-year-old son. Reports from some patrons guarantee that a special refrigerator was installed in the press room to store bottles of wine.

The prime minister’s future now depends on the outcome of the investigation into Sue Gray, a senior cabinet official responsible for monitoring government ethics. At 64, she has a reputation for being independent and impeccable fame. Johnson said any decision will only be made after Gray’s findings are presented.

Some Conservative deputies, however, have already threatened to abandon the prime minister if he does not take responsibility for the parties. Other lawmakers say the scandal has grown so much that Gray is no longer in a position to come up with a conclusion. “When the inquiry started, it was an event and we didn’t know that the prime minister was involved. Now, we find that there have been over a dozen parties and he’s been implicated on all sides,” said Bob Kerslake, former head of the Civil Service.

Others, like Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to the Labor prime minister Tony Blair, point to a conflict of interest: Gray, a civil servant, could not be the rapporteur of an inquiry that could point to a crime by the prime minister, his superior – the investigation, according to him, should be concluded by a special commission.

For now, Johnson appears to have stemmed the stampede within his own party. On Saturday, Tim Loughton became just the sixth Conservative MP to publicly call for the prime minister’s resignation, saying his reputation had suffered “terminal damage” – it takes 54 defections, however, to topple the government. The majority of the bench of 360 parliamentarians has not yet manifested. /REUTERS, AP and AFP