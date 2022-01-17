Journalist recommends selling Michael from Flamengo and suggests what to do with the money: “It cannot be wasted”

If there’s a player whose name has been mentioned a lot in the last week it’s certainly Michael. The Flamengo striker was once again the target of Arab football, which even presented an official proposal to the red-black board. Al Hilal exhibited values ​​that pleased the leaders of the Carioca Club, who at the moment deal with the matter daily with representatives of the Saudi Arabian club.

However, in his column on the UOL portal, journalist André Rocha insisted on confirming that Rubro-Negro must accept the conditions of the Arab club. The commentator said that Michael should not adapt to Paulo Sousa’s proposals due to the Portuguese style of play that comes a lot from the tactical part and offensive organization, a point that is not the strong point of shirt 19.

In addition, according to the commentator, the Carioca Club would be a good way to take advantage of the market opportunity, in order to try to fill some current shortages in the squad. “Flamengo should accept Al Hilal’s offer for Michael. With a totally intuitive and random style, Michael must have difficulties with Paulo Sousa’s offensive organization. The sales opportunity cannot be missed. It’s releasing Michael, thanking him for the services provided, and using the money to meet the demands of the squad for 2022. Including a pointer more adapted to the concepts of positional attack. Opening the field and strong in direct confrontation with the defenders”, he said.

While things don’t unfold, Michael remains at Paulo Sousa’s disposal at CT Ninho do Urubu. The player continues to train normally, as does the rest of the squad, with all attention focused on the pre-season. The Mais Querido returns to the field on January 26th and, apparently, shirt 19 should not be a starter. That’s because, the professional group will prepare longer, while the under-20 will focus on the first clashes of the Carioca Championship.