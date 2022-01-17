Juliette reveals how many ex-boyfriends of Anitta she already ‘catch’

anita made a fun participation in the “Sunday with Huck“, program aired this Sunday (16) on TV Globo. The host Luciano Huck animated the attraction by proposing that the singer participate in a painting to find a new “crush“. She not only agreed, but also kissed the champion suitor, Hugo.

For the selection process, the presenter had the help of three friends of Anitta: Pocah, Giovanna Lancellotti and Juliette.

Upon hearing the names of her companions, the singer released: “I’m too much of a friend of yours to come across a business like this. He only called the women who took or are with my ex’s, right?”, revealing that, in addition to Pocah and Giovanna, Juliette has also been with one of her old boyfriends.

The BBB 21 champion was asked by a follower about which ex of Anitta she had taken and said that it was more than one. “about three“, wrote Juliette on her Twitter.

about 3 lol — Juliette (@juliette) January 16, 2022

Alok’s partnership with Juliette debuts in the top 50 of Spotify Brazil

This Saturday, January 15th, Spotify updated (as usual) its most listened to charts on the platform. In Brazil, one of the highlights was “a mouse“, music Hello with Juliette, still counting on the Latin stars Luis Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavarez.

The debut was positive, right inside the top 50.”a mouse” was, more specifically, ranked 44th with 318,000 streams in its first day. See the data: