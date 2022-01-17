Justice rejects arrest warrant against Willian Bonner for ‘promoting’ childhood vaccination

Photo: Playback/Instagram William Bonner was ‘accused’ of promoting childhood vaccination

Presenter William Bonner was accused of participating in a criminal organization, composed of other Globo professionals, to promote the benefits of childhood vaccination. The “complaint” follows the repercussion of the Jornal Nacional editorial on the 6th. The signatory of the action, Wilson Issao Koressawa, was responsible for the action that also asked for the journalist’s arrest, citing other “crimes”.

However, the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories rejected the action this Sunday (16), which was defined as “misplaced” by Judge Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Bonner was also accused of crimes of inducing people to “suicide, causing an epidemic and poisoning drinking water, for common or private use, or food or medicinal substance intended for consumption”. mandatory vaccination of children and adolescents and the requirement for a health passport”.

“The Judiciary cannot indulge in denialist delusions, reproduced by active connivance — when not set on fire — on the part of institutions, whether public or not,” Foley explained to Folha.

According to the magistrate, the author, who is a retired lawyer and prosecutor, does not have the legitimacy to request the journalist’s preventive detention, since the aforementioned crimes are of public criminal action and that “the representation is incompatible with the criminal court to which was submitted”.

“We live in dark times traced by a confluence of factors. It takes courage, maturity and political and constitutional consistency to determine the due responsibilities for the choices that were made”, says the judge in her decision.

“The countless mechanisms of checks and balances of democracy have put us in the present situation, but it will only be through it that the Judiciary, the trench of the democratic rule of law, will be able to collaborate so that we can rehearse overcoming the blindness of our times”, he continues.

The judge ends by highlighting that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) understands that Bonner’s statements are part of his freedom of the press as a journalist.

In Minas Gerais, childhood vaccination against covid-19 began last Saturday. In Belo Horizonte alone, more than 2.8 children received the first dose of the vaccine against the disease..