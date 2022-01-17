Kecmanovic says Serbs will avenge Djokovic on court at Australian Open | sneakers

Number 78 in the world, Miomir Kecmanovic had been drawn to face fellow countryman Novak Djokovic in the opening round of the Australian Open. With the deportation of the number 1 in the world, he says that the other tennis players in the country are united to avenge him on the court.
– The bitter pill was swallowed without the tournament even starting. I can’t imagine how Novak feels, what he’s been through in the last 10 days. I was really looking forward to having the honor of opening this year’s tournament against the number 1 in the world at Rod Laver Arena’s center court. Unfortunately, what I’ve been thinking in the last few days, since the draw, now doesn’t make sense anymore.
– Our small Serbian team here in Melbourne is outraged and disappointed, and I think now we need to make extra efforts, somehow, in our game, to avenge our best representative, who is barred from being here. I believe you will win more Grand Slams and that will not stop you from achieving historic success. We are all on your side.
With Djokovic’s deportation, Kecmanovic will have a theoretically easier opponent in the first round. The vacancy was given to Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso. The world number 150 won two games in the Australian Open qualifying, but was defeated by Argentine Juan Pablo Vicovich 7/5 and 7/6 in the third round.
