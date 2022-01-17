know 5 technological proposals and controversies of the billionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk departs after taking the stand to defend Tesla Inc’s 2016 deal for SolarCity in a case before the Delaware Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Delaware, US July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2021 was a busy year for Elon Musk. The billionaire was on the cover of Time magazine as personality of the year and became the first person in history to accumulate a fortune of more than US$ 300 billion, which at the current price means the exorbitant value of R$ 1.65 trillion.

In addition to accumulating a few billion dollars, Musk is also ahead of some companies. He is CEO of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla Motors, founder and CEO of Neuralink and co-founder of SolarCity. As a result, there are countless projects by the entrepreneur and philanthropist that have received media attention and become the focus of investors around the world.

Some of these projects have proposals in the area of ​​technology that can be considered controversial or megalomaniac, worthy of an eccentric billionaire who is considered a visionary by many.

Here are 5 high-tech projects that are on Elon Musk’s radar:

Tesla Bot

For Musk, in the future many jobs will become obsolete because they are not “fun”. The billionaire intends to invest in the launch of a robot that would work in place of humans performing these “boring” tasks. In this way, the Tesla Bot, with Tesla’s artificial intelligence, would occupy positions where there are no candidates or jobs that put human life at risk.

Starship Rocket

In 2022, SpaceX (space transport company) will carry out orbital tests and evaluation flights of the rocket. Starship. Musk intends to use the spacecraft to launch high-performance satellites for space travel with crew members to the Moon and Mars.

brain chip

Elon Musk created the company Neuralink in 2016 with the aim of developing chips that can be implanted in people’s brains. One of the objectives of the project is to enhance medical applications for people with serious injuries.

electric supersonic jet

In October 2021, the entrepreneur posted on his Twitter that he was “dying to create an electric supersonic jet. Elon Musk had already commented on this idea in an interview in 2018. The aircraft would be a VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) type, which takes off and lands vertically, like the famous Harrier and F-35 fighter jets, used for military.

Colonize the planet Mars

Closing Elon Musk’s controversial proposals, colonizing the planet Mars could not be left out. This is probably one of the entrepreneur’s most famous projects, whether for ethical reasons or for being, even for Musk, an undertaking that is practically unthinkable from a financial point of view.

Not satisfied with being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk wants to be able to have a planet to call his own.

With information from Forbes and Olhar Digital.