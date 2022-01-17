know what to do to not lose the salary bonus

As of February 2022, workers from all over Brazil who are enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020 begin to receive the salary allowance. The date was defined by the Development Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

Even though it is a right, it is possible that some workers will not be able to withdraw the benefit in 2022. This is because, if the withdrawal schedule provided by Codefat is not followed, the new withdrawal can only be made in the following year’s calendar. That is, those who do not withdraw in 2022 will only be able to do so in 2023.

In addition to waiting until the next calendar, the worker needs to claim the undrawn money. For those who have not withdrawn the Pasep, it is possible to call “Alô Trabalhador”, on the phone 158. In the case of Pis, Caixa Econômica can call 0800-726-0207.

According to Resolution No. 838, of September 24, 2019, the worker is guaranteed the right to the Salary Allowance for a period of five years.

If the worker does not request payment within five years, the worker will no longer be able to withdraw this amount. For example, if in 2022 the worker completes five years without withdrawing the money, the 2017 benefit will no longer be available for withdrawal in the next calendar.

The PIS allowance, due to workers with a formal contract, is paid by Caixa, and the Pasep allowance, due to employees who fit the program’s rules, by Banco do Brasil.

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants



END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

new value

The benefit calculation considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the professional worked all year 2020, will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered 30 days.

The salary bonus is not related to the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.