Larissa Manoela comments on chemistry with Rafa Vitti and makes a revelation

About to debut as the protagonist of the new 6pm soap opera, ‘Beyond the Illusion’ Larissa Manoela commented at the plot press conference about the partnership with Rafa Vitti, your romantic partner in history. According to her, the two built a beautiful relationship.

“I was very happy to have a partner like Rafa. We can change at any time and we build beautiful relationships and an incredible partnership that will last for life, we have a lot to live for until the end of this soap opera. The first virtual meetings were very cool and when we arrived in person we added and added everything we built in the preparation of the characters. We came fully delivered”, he said.

In the actor’s view, the characters’ story is one of love; “The main theme of this story is love, enchantment, plans, dreams, wants, desires, and our story has it all,” he said. “I was very happy to have such an incredible partner like Rafa to be able to create these characters and this relationship. We have an intensity and a desire to live these characters”, replied the artist.

cried

With the increase in Covid cases, Larissa Manoela recently appeared crying in Instagram stories and told fans that everyone needed to redouble care against the disease that in Brazil has already killed more than 600,000 people.

“Don’t be alarmed that I’m showing up here like this. It took me a while to make these stories because it’s really a very personal moment, very mine, very intimate that I’m living here right now. I got home and I stopped to think how wonderful it is for us to be here today, living in this plan. I’m a very rational person, but I’m very emotional too. And today, many things happened”, she began.

Afterwards, the global revealed to be a fan who likes to reflect on situations and moments. “And I think there’s nothing better than coming home and stopping to reflect and allowing myself to cry, allowing myself to vibrate for the good things that are happening. But at the same time, I’m very sorry for the difficult period that we’re living again. So it’s a whirlwind that’s going through my head. And I felt like opening it. First, I wanted to say that it’s very good and we have to be grateful every day for being alive, for being healthy and for doing the things we love, because unfortunately there are many people who don’t have that opportunity”, he declared.

