Larissa Manoela enjoys a day at the pool in a purple strapless bikini

Larissa Manoela, The 21-year-old left his more than 42 million Instagram followers fascinated. The cat appeared enjoying the day at the pool.

In the record, the young woman appeared wearing a purple strapless bikini and the landscape embellished the click. “My path is lit by the light I carry in my heart 💖,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments of the publication, the actress who will be in the next soap opera Beyond the Illusion which is scheduled to debut in February, received several compliments: “Beautiful wonderful 😍❤️”, drooled a follower. “How gorgeous 😍”, said an internet user. “My God, how can you be so perfect???❤️❤️❤️”, said an admirer. “What a beautiful photo 😍😍❤️”, wrote one fan.

first sex scene

Last December 2021, the movie Lulli premiered on Netflix, starring actress Larissa Manoela. In a recent interview with Quem magazine, the young woman who made her first sex scene in her career, said that she felt very safe to do the job.

“I felt very safe doing the scene. I had already worked with the team. He took care and care to deal with the scene – I would say it’s not sexual, but sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a really nice partner. It’s important that we talk about it. After all, I’m growing too. For me, it was never taboo, but for a good part of society it still is,” she said. “I never felt invaded. It was a pleasure to have noticed this care and then to have seen the result. It’s a beautiful and love scene. Clearly, it is clear what happened. In my other works, no matter how much you talk about it, there wasn’t the most intimate scene like this time”, she said.

single phase

Recently, actress Larissa Manoela gave an interview to Quem magazine and commented on her love life. At the time, the famous, who is single, said that all phases of her life served as a learning experience:

“Oh, I’m still very young. So all the phases are new and serve as a learning experience. Single or not, I love being with family and friends, although I’ve been a little more distant in these pandemic times. And now my work rhythm is already quite intense. So I can say that everything is under control,” she said.