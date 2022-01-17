Launches: 5 new motorcycles arriving in Brazil in 2022 – 01/16/2022

The motorcycle market is hot. It closed 2021 with a 26.4% increase in sales and more than 1,150,000 units were licensed, the best result since 2015. Sales were not better only because of the pandemic that generated a lack of inputs and even paralyzed the production of motorcycles, generating a queue at the concessionaires.

But experts believe that, little by little, with the advancement of vaccination, the supply chain and logistics should normalize and the brands promise several releases for this year. We selected five models that will arrive in Brazil now in 2022; check out.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2022 Image: Disclosure

With the success of the Meteor 350 in the Brazilian market, Royal Enfield should also bring the new generation of the Classic 350, equipped with the same single-cylinder engine, 349 cm³, but with a more classic look. Model, which was already sold here, also gained new chassis and suspensions. Although Royal does not confirm the date, it has already given signs that the model should return to the Indian brand’s lineup in Brazil later this year.

Kawasaki Z 650RS

Kawasaki Z 650 RS Image: Disclosure

The most classic version of the Z 650 is already confirmed for Brazil. Introduced in late 2020 abroad, the Z 650 RS uses the same engine and chassis as its naked sister, but with a look inspired by models from the 1970s. Round headlight, rounded tank and ducktail rear mark the modern classic that , despite the look, it should have traction control and ABS brakes.

Honda NC 750X

Honda NC 750X 2022 Image: Disclosure

Honda’s crossover has undergone a complete overhaul. It gained a new look, reinforced chassis and more powerful engine. It also brings more electronics, with riding modes, which adjust the traction control and power delivery of the 749 cm³ twin-cylinder engine. The good news is that the new generation of the NC 750X is already confirmed for the Brazilian market. And in two versions: with conventional and DCT transmission.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Tiger 1200 2022 Line Image: Disclosure

The English bigtrail lost weight, gained a new engine chassis, in addition to new versions – one of them with a 21-inch wheel at the front and the option of a 30-liter tank. In the new generation of the Tiger 1200, the unprecedented 1,160 cm³ three-cylinder that produces 150 hp and has state-of-the-art electronics, including a radar system. Trumph has already confirmed the arrival of three versions of the bigtrail: the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, which has light-alloy wheels (rim 19, at the front), a 30-liter tank, and a radar system. From the Rally family, which has spoked wheels and 21-inch rims, at the front, the Pro versions (with a 20-liter tank) and Explorer (30 liters) will come.

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa 2022 Image: Disclosure

The legendary Japanese sports car, which has already broken speed records, won a third generation in 2021. Hayabusa brings new design, more electronics and internal engine changes, to comply with Euro 5 emission laws. With the changes, the engine’s power has dropped from 197 hp to 190 hp, but the top speed reaches 299 km/h, according to the Japanese factory. J.Toledo, Suzuki’s representative in the country, has already confirmed that the new Hayabusa GSX 1300R will land in Brazil, but has not set a precise date. Everything indicates that the hypersport could be the star of the brand at the Salão Duas Rodas, which was postponed to November this year.