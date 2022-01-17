Leak video of the Angel’s Lunch by Tiago Abravanel; Look

the announcement of Tiago Abravanel as one of the members of the Camarote do BBB 2022 gave rise to speculations about the possible appearance of Silvio Santos on the Globo screen. the comedian Ed Gama, however, went further and created the possible video.

As everyone knows, the winner of the Angel Trial has the right to watch the family video. The grandson of Silvio Santos, Tiago created an expectation among internet users for the owner of SBT to appear on the competing broadcaster.

In the video, posted on Twitter, the presenter appears, in a montage, supposedly sending a message to his grandson. The record, in a funny way, also has flashes of TeleSena and Jequiti, products of Grupo Silvio Santos.

Silvio Santos gives order and SBT will campaign for Tiago Abravanel

The BBB 2022 starts only on Monday (17), but the participation of Tiago Abravanel in the reality show has already moved social networks and, also, one of Globo’s competing broadcasters.

The arrival of the actor and singer in the reality would not have been informed to Silvio Santos, owner of SBT. But, according to columnist Fernando Oliveira, from BuzzFeed, the businessman would have given carte blanche to the broadcaster to show calls in the intervals between each program to declare support for his grandson.

Despite not needing the R$ 1.5 million prize, Tiago Abravanel intends, with his participation, to shake up the parties, play all the tricks of the program and engage in social networks with his humor.

“I love to dance, I love to sing, I love to play… I have to control myself not to get excited. I love Big Brother. Now I’m going to be one of the little pieces that the people will talk about”, said the artist.

Patrícia Abravanel reacts euphoric with the presence of Tiago Abravanel

Patrícia Abravanel was shaken by the presence of Tiago Abravanel at BBB 2022. The grandson of Silvio Santos was the penultimate confirmed in the cast of the Globo program and the aunt was the first member of the family to publicly speak out on the subject.

Through her Instagram account, the presenter of Vem Pra Cá was euphoric and quite happy with the arrival of her nephew on the competitor’s reality show.

She took advantage of the moment and made a confession: she was never a viewer of Big Brother Brazil. “I do not believe! How brave! I never watched a BBB [e] now i have to watch it! I don’t even know what day it is!”, fired the SBT presenter. “What courage! Imagine the butterflies in his belly! My God!” he speculated.

“May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality! I’ll be in the crowd and try to keep up! Abrava Takes BBB!”, he joked.

“I’m sure Brazil will fall in love with you even more! Go ahead”, concluded Patrícia, who completed with the hashtag Team Abrava.

