Learn absolutely everything about the backstage of 1º Faustão na Band

the team of Faustão in the Band it achieved Zeca Pagodinho for the premiere program, which is already recorded and will be shown next Monday (17), from 20:30. It is a victory because of the variant of the coronavirus that has affected production plans.

In the opening week, the auditorium program will feature the participation of Sérgio Marone, Klebber Toledo, Camila Queiroz and Antonio Fagundes. Behind the scenes, the information is that several ex-globals were present at the recordings.

For the premiere, the Band thought of names like Alcione, Martinho da Vila and Paulinho da Viola, and all were confirmed in the program, but the positive test of the three made any participation impossible. Zeca Pagodinho was responsible for the entire musical work of the recording.

Faustão comments on leaving Globo and admits action

The presenter told in an interview about the process of leaving Globo. “That’s a normal thing. I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there”, told the Rap 77 podcast.

“I was able to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan… I worked with people who made Brazilian television. for 33 years”, he recalled.

“From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. No problem. Page turning and looking forward”, exposed. About Faustão na Band, the communicator gave some details of how he talked to the station about the project. “They needed a schedule. I said ‘look, when I’m old, they’re going to invent this story for me’. I was on a beach that had been my beach for a long time, which was Sunday”, he said. “To do the same type of program, it’s not worth it. Let’s try to do a different program each day. And that’s what we’re going to try to do. And, above all, bring joy and optimism”, added.

