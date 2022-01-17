Learn how to anticipate the FGTS withdrawal through the Caixa Tem app

The Caixa Tem application has been updated over the months and offers more services and facilities to users. In addition to having all information on benefits gathered in one place, Caixa Tem also allows for early withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Learn step by step.

Read more: Golden tips to pay your debts with the FGTS balance

It is the FGTS birthday withdrawal that can be requested online, quickly and practically. It only takes a few clicks to register interest in the advance withdrawal of the benefit.

FGTS withdrawal

The minimum advance amount is R$ 500. The request for an anniversary withdrawal is a right of all workers with a formal contract. Thus, the first step is to create an account at Caixa Tem. The process is done digitally.

After downloading the app and creating the account, the loan can be requested. Before, the minimum amount to be requested was R$ 2 thousand. According to Caixa Econômica, workers can anticipate up to three years of birthday withdrawal.

Money is released quickly. That is, the day after the request, the worker already receives the benefit. Therefore, the birthday withdrawal is one of the few situations that allow access to FGTS money.

Therefore, it is necessary to opt for early withdrawal. And the 2022 quotas have already started to be accessed by workers who opted for the anniversary withdrawal. So the money can be withdrawn in the birthday month. In the month of January alone, more than 1.3 million Brazilians can receive the benefit.

According to data from the federal government, more than 17.8 million Brazilians have already declared that they want access to the money in 2022. It is worth remembering that the birthday withdrawal has been allowed since the year 2000. Thus, it is possible to take part of the balance of the FGTS, whether from active or inactive accounts.