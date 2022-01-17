Linn da Quebrada, from BBB 22, already had testicular cancer; disease is rare – 01/16/2022

After the revelation of the new BBB 22 participants, a list with information about each of them was gradually released. In the Camarote group, artist Linn da Quebrada, 31, said that she has already treated testicular cancer.

According to information from Gshow, the disease occurred in 2014, when she was 23, and, after three years, the singer managed to cure herself of cancer – in general, a patient is considered cured if after five years he continues without signs of the disease.

At the twitter, Linn even commented on what happened in responses to some followers. “Diseases teach so much. I had cancer and found out it was deadly and could die,” he wrote in October 2021.

Image: Disclosure

Cancer is rare but worrying

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), testicular tumor is rare, but it is a concern, as the highest incidence is in people of working age — between 15 and 50 years old.

At this stage, there is a chance of being confused, or even masked, by orchiepididymitis (inflammation of the testicles) and epididymis (channels located behind the testicles and which collect and carry sperm), usually sexually transmitted.

However, testicular cancer is easily cured when detected early and has a low mortality rate. Regular self-examination, periodic check-ups, and identification of symptoms in young people can lead to an early diagnosis of testicular cancer.

Main symptoms of testicular cancer

Appearance of a hard lump, which may be followed by induration;

Enlargement or reduction in the size of the testicles;

Pain below the abdomen;

Blood in the urine;

Sensitivity in the nipples;

Loss of sexual desire;

Growth of facial and body hair in very young boys;

Backache.

The appearance of these signs requires a consultation with the urologist, who can make the referral to the oncologist.

cancer treatment

The therapeutic approach is defined on a case-by-case basis. Surgery, called an orchiectomy, is done to remove the testicle with an incision in the groin. At this time, tissue samples are examined to determine the stage of the cancer.

Testicular tumors of the seminoma type (the most common) are treated with surgery, often associated with radiotherapy or chemotherapy depending on the stage (discovery stage of the disease).

* With information from Inca and a report published on 12/09/2021.