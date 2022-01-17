Linn exchanged documents and had a reunion with her father before

The second trans woman to participate in “BBB” in 22 editions of the program, singer Linn da Quebrada, 31, went through emotional moments recorded on her Instagram weeks before being confined to the global reality show.

On January 7, Linn shared with her followers a major victory: the rectification of her identity documents.

“What if trans is mar?? I laugh!!! Yes, I fucked up Junior, to wash myself”, wrote the singer on her personal Instagram, sharing her new ID’ and birth certificate, including her real name: Lina Pereira dos Santos.

Plus, Linn shared another emotional moment two days before showing off her new documents: reuniting with her dad, Lino.

“With you, Lina & Lino face to face, after many, many years, more than I can remember, we finally met. 2022 really started with everything! Happy new year to all of us!”, wrote the singer.

In the posted video, her father also talks about the emotion.

“I still don’t understand until today how you turned from water to wine”, says Lino, hugging Linn.

“See? That’s the mystery”, replied the singer, laughing, exchanging an “I love you” with her father in the sequence.

Linn is one of the 10 members of the Camarote, famous guests by the production to participate in the “BBB 22”.