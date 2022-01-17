Lira says Senate should be charged for high fuel prices and criticizes governors

President of the Chamber spoke out on social media after state executives announced the thawing of ICMS from February

ANTONIO MOLINA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the Senate for lack of progress on the text that changes the calculation of ICMS on fuels



The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), went to social networks this Sunday, 16, to collect the Senate for the approval of the bill that would lower the prices of fuels. The congressman also criticized governors who resisted reducing the ICMS — state tax — and who now charge Congress for measures on the eve of electoral cycle. In October, the Chamber approved a bill that changes the ICMS rules on fuels. The text, however, did not advance in the Senate. The demonstration took place a day after a group of governors, led by the Chief Executive of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), announced the thawing of ICMS from February.

The Chamber dealt with the bill that mitigated the effects of fuel increases. Sent to the Senate, he became an ugly duckling and Geni from the market gang. — Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) January 16, 2022

“The Chamber dealt with the bill that mitigated the effects of fuel increases. Sent to the Senate, he became an ugly duckling and Geni from the market crowd”, wrote the deputy. “They said I was interventionist and electoral. Now, at the beginning of an election year, governors, led by Wellington Dias, are demanding solutions from Congress. With state coffers crammed with so much revenue and targeting October, they’ve decided it’s time to cut the price. They could have pressed even last year. That’s why I remember the governors’ resistance to reducing ICMS at the time. I also record that we did our part. Charges, go to the Senate”, concluded Lira.

Dias said this Saturday, 15th, that state managers decided to thaw the basis of calculation of ICMS of fuels in response to what he calls “negligence” by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the search for a solution to the price escalation. The freeze was adopted in October last year, in response to criticism from the federal chief executive, and will run until January 31. Since Wednesday, the 12th, by decision of the Petrobras, a liter of gasoline was sold to distributors at R$3.24, up 4.8% from the R$3.09 charged until then. Diesel, on the other hand, rose to R$3.61 per liter, an increase of 8% against the current price of R$3.34.

“There was a meeting with Minister Paulo Guedes, with the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, with Senator Roberto Rocha, rapporteur for the tax reform, in which we stated that the objective of this truce was to reach an understanding for the approval of the reform. That didn’t happen either. On the other hand, Petrobras continued giving readjustments and more readjustments. If the objective was to find a solution and the doors were closed, the Governors’ Forum reacted. If it is not possible to have an understanding, why are we giving up revenue for our people?”, said the governor.