“Lost patience”; medallion gets uncomfortable at Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid and seeks a way out

The forward is not happy with the situation at the Spanish club and wants to seek a new direction in his career

Real Madrid has been experiencing a great moment of the season. The team just won the Spanish Supercup and is at the top of the Spanish Championship, as well as remaining in the fight for the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti’s work has been highly praised, mainly for helping to develop Vinicius Júnior’s football.

On the other hand, whoever is even more out of space and must leave is Hazard. The Belgian, who arrived to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and even wears the number 7 on his shirt, did not yield even 50% of what he played at Chelsea and is considered a very disappointing signing at the Santiago Bernabéu. The medallion was injured too much and was never able to reach optimal physical shape at the club.

According to the journalist Tavolieri, from “RMC Sport” , the striker seeks a way out in January from Madrid. Behind the scenes, there is a big debate about the player. Part of the medical department must be operated on again and another winger understands that the ace must play more to be in evidence in the ball market, thus attracting interest from other teams.

Currently, Hazard is in the last options in Ancelotti’s preference queue, behind the likes of Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Asensio. The player’s representatives are awaiting an official statement from the Spanish club’s board to start intensifying contacts with possible interested parties. For now, there is still no proposal on the table.